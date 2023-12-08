Native Pride Productions, part of Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series residency program, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University campus in Davenport.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and are available online HERE at or at the door. Patrons will experience a full-length performance, followed by an intimate conversation revealing the artist’s background and creative ventures.

Larry Yazzie, a member of the Iowa Meskwaki Nation, is founder of the Native Pride Dancers of Native Pride Productions, based in Jacksonville, Florida.

This event highlights the performing arts’ pivotal role in preserving and celebrating Native American identity and resilience. Ticket proceeds supports Quad City Arts’ work in sustaining indigenous narratives through artistic expression, as well as fostering understanding, empathy, and connection through the power of art, according to a Quad City Arts release.

Native Pride is a project directed by Larry Yazzie, a proud member of the Meskwaki Nation in Central Iowa and is a respected member of the community. He is a two-time world champion Fancy dancer (Schemitzun Powwow) and has been awarded top honors at powwows across the United States and Canada.

Larry Yazzie is a Native American (Meskwaki/Dine) and charismatic performing artist, and actor. He is also the founder of the Native Pride Dancers of Native Pride Productions based now in Jacksonville, Florida. Yazzie is also a Fancy, Northern Style Traditional, and Eagle dancer.

Each of these styles of Native American Dance has a unique look and tells a beautiful story through movement and music. Yazzie shares stories and teaches about traditional Native American as well as contemporary styles of dance blended with traditional Native American and mainstream music during his solo and troupe performances.

