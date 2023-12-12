Corrine Smith, a native of Rock Island, currently has a solo exhibition of her artwork at the Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo, at 124 S. State St.

She is a mixed media artist, and an educator on the adjunct faculty of Augustana College.

Corrine Smith with one of her paintings.

The creative work of Corrine Smith is abstract in nature. She uses applied surface textures to create exciting compositions that explode with color, according to a Tuesday gallery release.

In referring to her artwork, Smith said: “While some works take on a recognizable structural imagery, I enjoy creating nonrepresentational works as well. Complex layers of acrylic paint and handmade papers create compositions full of dimension, expression, texture and pattern.”

This exhibit is open and free to the public. Hours at the Smith Gallery are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit its website HERE.