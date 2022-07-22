Download the app to keep up to date on all things Alternating Currents at alternatingcurrentsqc.com.

There is a new mobile app for the Alternating Currents festival — a free event showcasing 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 18-21, at more than 25 venues between downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

Designed to reflect the vibrant culture of our downtown areas, the annual event features a variety of indoor and outdoor events including musical acts, film screenings, a comedy lineup and many art-inspired activities, according to a Friday release. This year’s app just launched and it is the best way to discover everything the festival has to offer.

The four-day free fest is Aug. 18-21, 2022 in downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

Performers and schedules are updated in the app as they are confirmed. To download the free app, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.

Users can discover music, comedy, film, art, Idea Factory panels and other fun stuff through easy-to-navigate categories. New features on this year’s app include:

Discover trending artists

Find all the unique spots and experiences through the points of interest area

Skip the wait and order merchandise while attending shows for easy and fast pick up at the booth at River Music Experience

Stay up-to-date on news and sign up for real-time notifications and reminders

Navigate all festival locations easily using the in-app GPS

Alternating Currents is a festival featuring more than 60 national, regional and local acts over the four-day event. Now in its fifth year, Alternating Currents is organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with local talent across our region’s creative community.

All Alternating Currents performances are free to attend. This year’s festival is presented by GreenState Credit Union, the Regional Development Authority (RDA) and Rhythm City Casino Resort.