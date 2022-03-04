Quad City Arts presents paper mosaics by Alex Paradowski and papier-mâché sculpture by Deanne Row now through April 26 at the Quad Cities International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Ave., Moline.



From March 2nd-April 26, 2022, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents paper mosaics by Alex Paradowski of Granite City, IL and papier-mâché sculpture by Deanne Row of St. Charles, MO.

In addition to the airport gallery, the artist’s works can be seen and purchased online.



Alex Paradowski , of Granite City, Ill., began his career as a graphic artist working for clients to communicate their messages to diverse audiences. Since then, he has taken that experience into his personal work giving him the freedom to explore a variety of mixed media. He combines wood, enamel, fabrics, paper, and other materials to create his images. The work on display combines paper making and mosaics with digital photography techniques to create mosaics from hand cast paper cubes. “These mosaics seem to have two realities – a colorful abstract when viewed close and photographic reality when viewed from a distance,” he says. Several of Paradowski’s tissue paper collages also are on display.



Deanne Row, of St. Charles, Mo., is a certified picture framer and museum display builder who took to creating assemblage pieces and sculpture as an outlet for stress and frustration. The sculptures are created through the building up of layer upon layer of words and images then cutting, scraping, burning, sanding, and carving the form down into the finished character. Her work uses the visual and structural vocabulary of the torn paper and found materials to explore how memories and small moments in time make us who we are. “Put most simply, my work explores the effects of nature and nurture, on both the psyche and the physical body,” says Row.

Deanne Row, “She Who Plants a Tree” (photo courtesy of Quad-City Arts.)

The gallery is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. It never closes. Visitors will pay just $1 for parking.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Quad City Arts Gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave. in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.