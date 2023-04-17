Veteran country star Suzy Bogguss will return to her old stomping grounds this summer, as part of a new free concert series presented by Bishop Hill Heritage Association.

Suzy Bogguss is a 66-year-old Aledo native.

Bogguss, a 66-year-old Aledo native, will headline a concert on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 1 p.m., with opener Morgan Myles, at Bishop Hill’s Village Park.

The BHHA has planned a series of three free, family-friendly concerts over the summer. The concerts will be held at Village Park, rain or shine, unless dangerous conditions arise. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Dancing Queen, an ABBA tribute act, will perform at Bishop Hill on June 3, 2023.

In addition to food and drink options offered by Bishop Hill establishments, area organizations and vendors will be set up to provide additional food and drink options during these events.

The concerts are:

Saturday, June 3 , 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute Saturday, July 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Little Texas and Peterson Farm Brothers

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Little Texas and Peterson Farm Brothers Saturday, Aug. 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Suzy Bogguss and Morgan Myles

American Rescue Plan Funds from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board, were used to help finance this concert series.

Bogguss has released 38 singles, with six of those reaching the Top Ten of the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart between 1992 and 1994. An additional six singles reached the Top 40 of the same chart between 1989 and 1998.

Bogguss’ breakthrough album, Aces, was released in 1991. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and featured four Top 15 singles on the country singles chart. The album was subsequently certified platinum, without having charted a number-one single.

Her last album, “Aces Redux,” was released in 2016.

Morgan Myles will open for Bogguss on Aug. 5, 2023.

Morgan Myles has opened for artists like Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion, and Jake Owen. She sang backup on Cody Johnson’s radio single “Nothing on You.” In 2020, Myles won Artist and Record of the Year for the Nashville Industry Music Awards for he debut album “Therapy,” receiving praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and American Songwriter.

For more information about this concert series, contact the Bishop Hill Heritage Association at 309-927-3899 or bhha@mymctc.net.