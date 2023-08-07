The 2023 winner of the Bix Lives Award is longtime Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society volunteer Steve Trainor.

He was honored Friday night, Aug. 4, at the 52nd-annual Bix Jazz Festival at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, Davenport. Since 2007, the Bix Lives award has been given to people who exemplify what it means to keep Bix’s legacy alive, said Nate Kraft, director of the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives at Common Chord, Davenport.

Steve Trainor holes aloft the bronze statue of Bix Beiderbecke as new winner of the Bix Lives Award, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at the annual jazz festival at Rhythm City Casino Event Center, Davenport. At right is Bix Museum director Nate Kraft.

Nominations are considered by the awards committee, which consists of past Bix Lives winners, and representatives of the Bix Jazz Society and museum, he said. A bronze likeness of Bix is presented to the winner each year.

The criteria include concentrated effort over the years in promoting, preserving and presenting the musical genius of Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931); creating a greater understanding of Bix’s contributions to American music culture, and proving to be an advocate for promoting the history of Bix.

Trainor was chosen for his decades of volunteering for the Bix Society and annual jazz festival, including serving as an announcer, marketing the society, and serving as board member and president (2016-2022).

“Since taking the job as president, over 33 jazz festivals across the country have failed,” Kraft said. “The festival was in dire financial shape when he took over. During his tenure, he was instrumental in bringing the Bix fest out of debt while presenting a first-class event, including seeing it through to its 50th year in 2021.

Bix Museum director Nate Kraft, left, with 2023 Bix Lives winner Steve Trainor, a longtime jazz fest volunteer and Bix Society board president (2016-2022), on Aug. 4, 2023 at Rhythm City (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Despite retiring from the society board, Steve is still very active in volunteering for the society,” Kraft said. “Steve has lived the ethos of Bix’s legacy for more than 40 years and we rightfully think this qualifies him to receive this Bix Lives award.”

“This is a wonderful, heartwarming surprise,” Trainor said to the audience in receiving the honor. “All I wanted to do was for the festival to run smoothly and all of you to have a good evening.”

“There is so much work to be done throughout the year, that my wife started to call this festival my mistress,” he said. “She wasn’t far wrong. Many times, she had to wait to do things she wanted, until my Bix business was completed.”

The Graystone Monarchs, led by Davenport drummer Josh Duffee, performing at the 52nd-annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival Aug. 4, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Trainor has volunteered for the Bix Society since 1980, treasuring the free admission for volunteers. “What a deal – I was in heaven,” he said. “You have all these single women, all this beer, conga lines. It’s a three-day party.”

“But we do it for you, we do it for Bix, and for trad jazz,” he said. Trainor first served on the society board in 2013.

To donate to the society, visit its website HERE. For more information about the Bix Museum (which is currently closed and needs donations to complete its renovations for reopening), click HERE.