Cirque Musica will bring its “Holiday Wonderland” production to the Adler Theatre on Nov. 26, 2022.

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new “Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland” — which will reflect the magic of the holiday season at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Nov. 26, 2022.

“Holiday Wonderland” is a musical journey “that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience,” according to a Monday Adler release.

Tickets ($29 to $119) go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., available at Ticketmaster or the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment and producer of Cirque Musica, said in Monday’s release. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica is billed as one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide, the release said.

The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including “Rhapsody,” “Crescendo,” “Heroes and Villains,” “Symphonic,” and “Holiday Wonderland,” Cirque is described as “a groundbreaking production guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages.”

For more information on ticketing and VIP ticket packages, click HERE.