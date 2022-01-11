After a year-long capital improvement project and two years of strategic planning, The Deanery School of Music will open for classes on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The Deanery School of Music is a non-profit organization created to provide an inclusive home for high-quality music instruction, performance, and collaboration in the Quad Cities region, according to a Tuesday release. The Deanery seeks to enrich and enhance the cultural and social fabric of the community through music and education.-

The Deanery was founded in 2019 by its artistic director, Hannah Holman, who is principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and is a cellist for the New York City Ballet.

Pianist Michelle Alvarado and cellist Hannah Holman perform at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, New York City, on Oct. 13, 2018.

“I am so thrilled to introduce the community to a school in the Quad Cities that has long been a dream of mine,” Holman said in the release. “Students in the Quad Cities deserve a safe, empowering, and inspiring space to flourish as people and musicians. With the help of so many, we have collected passionate educators, ready to help everyone come together through music.”

“We could not be more excited to open our doors,” said The Deanery’s executive director, Rishi Wagle. “So many people have worked over the last two years to turn Hannah’s vision into a reality, and it is wonderful to see everything come together.”

Rishi Wagle, executive director of The Deanery School of Music.

To celebrate the grand opening of this unique organization, The Deanery will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. in collaboration with the Hilltop Campus Village. The ceremony will be held at the newly-renovated Deanery building at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

The school (the 5,500-square-foot structure was previously the residence for the Dean of the Cathedral, and had been vacant since 2009) is at 1103 Main Street in Davenport. It will house The Deanery’s programs, including private lessons, chamber music offerings, and group music classes.

The Deanery building, constructed in 1930, was formerly the residence of the dean of the Episcopal Cathedral.

Molly Otting Carlson, executive director of the Hilltop Campus Village, is pleased that The Deanery is located in this historic neighborhood, as “engaging with music and education is essential to the human experience,” she said Tuesday.

The $220,000 renovation of the Deanery building would not have been possible without the contributions of several grant organizations, including the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Moline Foundation, Scott County Regional Authority, and the Bechtel Trust, she noted. It also would not have been possible without the support of its Board of Directors, Dean John Horn and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, and many philanthropists in the QC area.

Due to the ongoing surge in COVID cases, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask. The ceremony will be held outside. For more information about The Deanery School of Music, visit www.thedeanery.org or contact admin@thedeanery.org.