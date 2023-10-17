To mark the reopening and restoration of the Capitol Theatre into downtown Davenport’s vibrant cultural scene, two new events have been added to the event calendar at the end of October:

Movie Double Feature on Sunday, October 29:

Relive the magic of cinema with a double feature: “E.T.” at 4 p.m. and “Beetlejuice” at 6:15 p.m.

The classic films will be shown after the city of Davenport Halloween Parade, and admission is just $5, making it a family-friendly treat.

QC Music Mash on Tuesday, October 31:

Get into the Halloween spirit with three live performances by QC favorites — Logan Springer & the Wonderfully Wild, Running Man, and the Avey Grouws Band. Guests are encouraged to wear their best costume for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming concert of their choice.

Tickets are available for just $10, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and performances from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

These events are an opportunity to immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Capitol Theatre (at 3rd and Ripley streets) while enjoying top-notch entertainment at affordable prices, according to a Tuesday event release.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the team that is bringing the Capitol Theatre back to life,” said Jason Gilliland, Capitol Theatre Managing Partner. “This historic gem in the heart of downtown Davenport is ready to shine and welcome in the community once again.”

The lobby area of the restored Capitol Theatre, 330 W. 3rd St., Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Capitol Theatre’s history is intertwined with the story of entertainment in Davenport. Originally opened on Christmas Day in 1920, the theater began its journey as a mixed-use venue, featuring vaudeville acts and movies. Over the years, it evolved into a state-of-the-art movie palace, and today can accommodate up to 1,600 guests.

One of the most significant moments in the Capitol Theatre’s history was its role as one of the final stops on Buddy Holly’s Winter Dance Party Tour on Jan. 29, 1959. This iconic tour featured Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, and other renowned musicians of the era.

Tragically, the tour ended shockingly five days later with a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa, claiming the lives of Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, and the pilot. The Capitol Theatre is remembered for hosting this historic performance shortly before the tragic incident, forever linking it to the world of music and legend.

An interior view of the Capitol Theatre in Davenport, Jan. 5, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

After an extensive and meticulous $24-million renovation project, the Capitol Theatre has been beautifully restored. With its rich history and architectural grandeur, it stands as a testament to the city’s cultural heritage, the theater release said.

Looking ahead, the following events are on the Capitol schedule:

Nov. 2: Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" featuring the original 'Brad Majors' (Barry Bostwick), with a live shadow cast and audience participation

Nov. 12: The Head and the Heart with Yoke Lore

Nov. 14: Dark Star Orchestra

Nov. 17: Black Stone Cherry & Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Dec. 9: Meateater Live

Jan. 16, 2024: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

March 23, 2024: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd

With a diverse range of events, the Capitol Theatre is set to become a cornerstone of entertainment in Davenport once again.

For event details, tickets, and more information, visit the theater website HERE.