“There is a great big world out there, full of unknown and unexpected things.” (Source: KidZibits, Inc.)

Young adventure-seekers will soon be able to explore that world in one special place – the Family Museum, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the Bettendorf City Council unanimously awarded and approved a contract and bond awarding KidZibits, Inc. as the designer of a $749,520 exhibit called “On the Road,” the release says.

“We are extremely excited about this upcoming renovation at the Family Museum,” said Kim

Kidwell, culture & recreation director. “’On The Road’ is a unique exhibit that intertwines generations and will allow families to reminisce about road trips and vacations they have taken, all while exploring hands-on educational experiences. We are grateful for the support of the City of Bettendorf, our local and private foundations, as well as the generous donors that have contributed to this project.”

Designed by KidZibits, “On the Road” is an experience that takes visitors on a cross-country

adventure – exploring culture, nostalgia, and the natural world as they trek along and map

out their own journeys. With an emphasis on collaborative play, visitors will learn about U.S.

geography, ecology, history, and culture. The exhibit will be built in a 2,500-square-foot space

that was once used for traveling exhibits.

“Renovating this space to a permanent exhibit allows the Family Museum to increase its

financial stability and aligns with the Museum’s Strategic Plan,” said Kidwell.

Construction of “On the Road” is expected to begin in early 2024 and is anticipated to take nine

months to complete.

About the Family Museum of Arts and Sciences

At 2900 Learning Campus Drive, the Family Museum’s mission is “With an emphasis on role play and interactive learning, we invite families to play and learn together!” For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4106.