Richmond Hill Players continue their 2023 season with the “Penny for Your Thoughts,” a comedy by Scott Haan. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, July 13-23 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. Joe DePauw, Geneseo, directs the show.

Penny Ramsey is a young woman who, like all of us, has different sides to her personality, according to a Richmond Hill release. Hers are personified by comically stereotypical characters, collectively known as the Egos. The five Egos make up her decision-making process, which gets a lot more complicated when Penny overhears only one side of her boyfriend Matt’s phone conversation and believes he has betrayed her.

Richmond Hill’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” features (L-R) Pam Kobre, Elizabeth Hulsbrink, David Shaffer, Leslie Day, and Laney Chandler.

It’s a stressful time for Penny, made even more confusing by the introduction of a potential new suitor named Rick and the nosy involvement of Penny’s mother (and Matt’s boss) Mrs. Killian. Maybe things could get straightened out if the people in Penny’s head could just get along, for once, the synopsis says.

The cast features Leslie Day, Elizabeth Hulsbrink, Matthew McConville and Cherry Wolf (Geneseo); David Shaffer (Moline); Lona Friedman (East Moline); Mimi Sweetser (Lyndon); Laney Chandler, Pam Kobre, and Aidan Leahy (Davenport).

The new show features (L-R) Pam Kobre, Aidan Leahy, Cherry Wolf, and Leslie Day.

On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2.

Tickets are $12, available by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or at the website HERE.

Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. An audio description performance will be held Friday, July 14. Richmond Hill also offers Assistive Listening Devices (ALDs), which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.