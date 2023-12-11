The world comes to the Figge Art Museum, starting Saturday, Dec. 16, in a collection of 23 artworks created by 12 artists from across the globe.

“Tradition Interrupted” is a celebration of artistic innovation that breathes new life into familiar elements such as textiles, metals, and pottery, according to a Monday release from the museum at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Dinh Q Lê, “Cracked Reamker,” 2017, C-print, linen tape, 63” H x 42” W; Courtesy of Shoshana Wayne Gallery, Santa Monica, CA

The works are reimagined and merged with innovative techniques that interrupt tradition while telling complex stories that connect the past and present and challenge viewers to reevaluate our collective memory. The artists featured have lived their lives immersed in the traditions of their ancestors, and their connections to cultural customs, imagery and materials are complex.

By reimagining traditional arts and crafts, the artists interrupt the fixed structure of history, allowing us to think differently about the past while envisioning new possibilities in the future, the Figge release said. From the intricate beauty of rugs and mosaics to the bold craftsmanship of metalwork and ceramics, the artworks on view act as a catalyst for stimulating conversations that captivate global attention.

“This exhibition is a testament to the power of art in transcending boundaries and reshaping our understanding of tradition,” said Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave. “The intricate narratives woven into each piece will create a thought-provoking experience for visitors of all ages.”

Anila Quayyum Agha, “Teardrop (After Robert Irwin),” 2016, polished stainless steel with mirror finished, halogen lighting, ed. 2/8, 46” diameter; Courtesy of Talley Dunn Gallery, Dallas, TX

Featured artists hail from around the world and include Anila Quayyum Agha (Pakistan), Faig Ahmed (Azerbaijan), Camille Eskell (U.S.), Mounir Fatmi (Morocco), Ana Gómez (Mexico), Shirin Hosseinvand (Iran), Dinh Q. Lê (Vietnam), Steven Young Lee (U.S.), Jaydan Moore (U.S.), Ramekon O’Arwisters (U.S.), Jason Seife (U.S.), and Masami Teraoka (Japan).

“Tradition Interrupted” is organized by Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek, Calif. Sponsored locally by Judie and Ross Lance, the exhibition will be on view in the Figge’s second-floor Katz Gallery through March 31, 2024.