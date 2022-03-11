Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, a new Irish-American musical from two veteran Quad Cities artists will premiere in downtown Rock Island next week.

First, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12th, at the Brunner Theatre on the Augustana campus, Rock Island, enjoy a unique opportunity to learn about the creative process of making the new musical “Aaron Power!” — “Playwriting: Germinal Idea and Script into Transformational Musical Theatre.”

You’re invited to attend a panel presentation, sponsored by the Ruth Anderson Playwriting fund. Featured presenters will be the musical’s co-authors, Michael Callahan of Moline and Daniel Haughey of East Moline, and visiting performing artist, Ira Francisco.

The “Aaron Power!” authors are Dan Haughey, left, and Michael Callahan.

The new Irish-American musical opens on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, and will run March 17-20 at the Center for Living Arts East studio, 2008 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The show styles incorporate traditional Irish, Native American, and punk rock forms. The show score was written by Michael Callahan and book by Dan Haughey.

Haughey is a retired Black Hawk College theater professor and playwright, a member and past president of the Illinois Theatre Association and a 2021-22 “Road Scholar” presenter with the Speakers Bureau of Illinois Humanities, which he has done for the past eight years.

Callahan is music director of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline, and is director of the barbershop chorus The Chordbusters.

The “Aaron Power” story is about a talented but troubled young Navajo-Irish man. Aaron is sent by a medicine man on an epic quest to Ireland to escape a possible crime, according to a synopsis. The young man is to discover the mystery of his Irish roots. A gifted musician, Aaron “Thorn” meets up with a cutting-edge Celtic Rock band that is running from the suspicion that one of its members may have committed an act of terrorism in Belfast.

Aaron is quickly assimilated into the band, its culture and its Irish tour — a journey for its own musical identity. Aaron falls in love with the lead singer, Kate, who helps him find his place in Irish music, traditions, and the discovery of his haunting heritage: that Aaron’s mysterious grandfather is a “Taoiseach” (pronounced teé-sheck): one of Ireland’s most loved yet hated political chiefs of modern times.

With the pressures of a new culture and challenges of relationships converging on him, Aaron—in a flurry of emotions—follows the band to the Great Blasket Island, and birthday celebration at the home of the Taoiseach there, his grandfather.

Aaron aims to resort to violence, to “blow up” and deface the controversial, ill-fated family legacy that is now his own. In his struggle, he slips on a rock during a terrible island storm, and falls unconscious into a dream-like, nightmarish state.

He is confronted in a dream sequence by an apparition of his infamous grandfather, Charles Power, as he confronts Aaron with his Irish identity, family and troubled values, and even the meaning of love. Aaron is rescued, and in the denouement, begins a healing process as he reconciles issues that have haunted him.

He pledges a new-found understanding of his heritage, his love of family, and his love for Kate. He sees himself now as a man and a musician with a meaningful message, who has much to express about the world and who he really is.

He vows to return to the States with Kate, reunite with his Navajo family, and resolve his tempestuous life. This is a musical of cultural discovery, family fusion, and a quest for peace. It is a right-of-passage story about personal challenge and growth, set to distinctive, uplifting sounds of contemporary Irish American and Native American music.

The premiere performances will be March 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the Center for Living Arts East, 2008 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Cost of tickets is “Pay What It’s Worth” at the show. Seating at the theatre is limited; reservations at aaronpowertix@gmail.com are recommended. Submit your name, number of seats, and preferred date.

For more information, visit http://danact3.com/home.