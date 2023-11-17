The first movies to be shown at The Last Picture House in downtown Davenport appropriately have “Last” in their titles, as well as the new “Hunger Games” film.

The new theater takes its name from the 1971 classic “The Last Picture Show,” which will screen Monday at 3:45 p.m. as part of a “Last” movie series.

The new two-screen movie theater — founded by filmmakers and Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, at 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will open Monday, Nov. 20, with the new “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” at 3:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m., plus the 1971 Peter Bogdanovich classic “The Last Picture Show” Monday at 3:45 p.m.

The new “Hunger Games” movie will show at The Last Picture House starting Monday, Nov. 20.

Other “Last” films in the opening week lineup (just in time for Thanksgiving) are:

“Last Action Hero,” Monday at 6:30 p.m.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Monday at 9:30 p.m.

“The Last Dragon,” Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

“The Last Supper,” Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

“The Last Duel,” Friday, Nov. 24 at 4:15 p.m.

“The Last Detail,” Monday, Nov. 27, 3:45 p.m.

The new theater’s website says: “As a boutique independent cinema, The Last Picture House offers audiences a refreshing experience miles away from the multiplex. Relax and enjoy a coffee, a bite, or a drink with friends in the cocktail lounge, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Arsenal Bridge and the Motor Row District.”

The Last Picture House is a two-screen movie theater with rooftop bar and outdoor screen, opening Nov. 20, 2023.

“Take in the rare art collection, featuring posters from all around the world and one-of-a-kind movie props used on screen in your favorite films. Watch a movie beneath the stars on the rooftop screen with refreshments provided from the rooftop bar, all next to a sweeping view of the Mississippi River. Or grab a comfortable seat in one of the two state-of-the-art theaters, featuring incredible Dolby Atmos surround sound, laser and 35mm projection, and balcony seating that harked back to classic movie palaces of yesteryear.”

