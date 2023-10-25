After just eight days of work, a new $30,000 public mural in downtown Moline is due to be shown off today (Wednesday, Oct. 25) in a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m., at 1405 5th Ave.

A new mural is being painted on the west side of the Analog building, 1405 5th Ave., Moline.

As they have done on downtown streets around the world, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artists Jari “WERC” Alvarez and Gera “GERALUZ” Lozano have created a new mural on the west side of the Analog Pizza and Arcade building, roughly 120 feet wide by 26 feet tall.

The new mural as it appeared Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

They were chosen by the Moline Public Art Commission from a field of over 150 artist submissions received from all over the U.S.

A couple in real life, WERC and GERALUZ have partnered in making murals over the past decade, including eight in Dubuque (in 2016 and 2018). There are many stages to the process, but they always research the location and city where they create a mural, and pick subject matter appropriate for the site, they said last week.

A ribbon-cutting for the new mural is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m.

This is the commission’s first public art mural since it was formed in late 2021, and the commission is excited to provide additional mural and art opportunities throughout the city of Moline, including both local and non-local artists as placemaking plans continue to develop.

The Moline Public Art and Placemaking Plan was adopted in 2021, and more public art projects are planned for 2024.