The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) seeks artists to create murals during the 2023 Alternating Currents festival. Five artists will be awarded the chance to create a mural that embodies the vibrancy of the Quad Cities community during the festival, which takes place Aug. 17 – 20.

Alternating Currents features 100+ acts across 30+ venues with a wide variety of music, comedy, film and visual arts. Each year, the festival sets out to highlight the vibrant cultural scene, cultivate local creators and showcase businesses that make the region unique.

These garages behind 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will be painted with new murals during the Alternating Currents festival in downtown Davenport starting Aug. 17, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“This mural will add great value to our placemaking efforts in downtown Davenport and illustrates the talent of our local artists, too,” DDP executive director Kyle Carter said in a Thursday release. “We’re thrilled to offer QC artists a chance to be creative and build our unique sense of place.”

Mural experience is not required, but applicants should have the ability to complete the artwork within a two-to-three-day timeframe. Each of the selected artists will receive the following compensation and benefits:

Each selected artists/artist team will receive an $800 stipend for their work on an 8’x10’ space.

Artist credentials for the festival, which includes access to meals and refreshments in the artist hospitality area on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

Paint and materials will be provided.

The mural site is on the garage doors at the rear side of the building at 221 E. 2nd St., which is home to Nehlsen Creative and H.L. By Design. The garages to be painted on (facing south toward Stompbox Brewing) are being used by Pedal Pub for storage right now.

Part of a new Metro Arts mural at 3rd and Iowa streets, Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The space is within the Motor Row Historic District. The mural wall will be primed ahead of time in preparation for the event. The new mural will add to several other arts initiatives downtown, including five new sculptures on 2nd Street and two new murals at 3rd and Iowa streets created by the Quad City Arts Metro Arts program.

Selected artists will begin drawing their design at the mural site on Thursday, Aug. 17, and paint throughout the duration of the event on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19. By Saturday, at least 80% of the mural should be completed, and all murals must be done by 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, the DDP release said.

Part of the new Metro Arts mural at 3rd and Iowa streets, Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Painting materials will be provided to the artists, primarily water-based acrylic mural paint. Artists may request additional materials based on their needs. Scaffolding and ladders will also be available.

Project lead artists Atlanta Dawn and Heidi Sallows will be present on-site throughout the event to answer questions, address concerns and provide guidance.

QC artist Atlanta Dawn created this larger-than-life mural on 5th Street in downtown Davenport in September 2022.

A taskforce comprised of members of DDP staff, the DDP Public Art Committee and lead artists Dawn and Sallows will review applications. Up to five selected artists will be notified of their selection by Friday, July 28.

Artists will apply to participate in the Alternating Currents mural by submitting the following:

Design : Submit a design, either hand-drawn or digitally created, that fits within an 8’x10′ wall space. This design will determine your eligibility to participate.

: Submit a design, either hand-drawn or digitally created, that fits within an 8’x10′ wall space. This design will determine your eligibility to participate. Artist Bio : Provide a brief bio highlighting your artistic background and experience.

: Provide a brief bio highlighting your artistic background and experience. Previous Work: Include 3-5 photos of previous work completed on a larger scale, showcasing your talent and style.

Applications can be submitted here. The deadline for submitting is 12 p.m. on Monday, July 24.