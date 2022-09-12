Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will bring PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK next March.

This brand-new production — March 28-29, 2023 — is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time, according to a Monday tour release. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.

Exterior signage changes for the newly renamed Vibrant Arena at The MARK should happen in early October. The updated website is vibrantarena.com.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, Sept. 30th and may be purchased HERE.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

The new Paw Patrol production, “Heroes Unite,” will come to the Vibrant Arena next March.

“Heroes Unite” marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production, according to Monday’s release.

Tickets start at $26, and will be available at the Vibrant Arena Box Office (1201 River Drive, Moline), Ticketmaster, or at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are inclusive of a $4 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $90. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information, click HERE.