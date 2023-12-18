A play that just had its world premiere two months ago will get its Quad Cities premiere in March 2024 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

“Paint Night” by Carey Crim – which debuted at The Public Theatre in Lewiston, Maine – will be the subject of auditions at Playcrafters, directed by Madelyn Dorta, on Saturday, January 6th from 12-2 p.m. and Sunday, January 7th from 2-4 p.m. at the Barn Theatre in Moline. Performance dates are March 15-17 and 22-24.

“Paint Night” premiered in October 2023 at The Public Theatre in Lewiston, Maine.

Five long-time best friends, in great need of a girls’ night out, gather for a bachelorette paint-and-sip night at their local art studio, according to a synopsis. As the wine and paint flow freely, secrets and long-held tensions come to the surface. Attempting to make contact with their inner artists, they confront buried truths about themselves and their relationships, proving that life, like art, rarely turns out exactly as planned.

“Paint Night” is about what happens “when we let shed our Instagram #blessed lives and get hilariously and heartbreakingly real,” says another summary.

A review of the premiere production in Lewiston, Me., said the play “allegorically paints a group portrait of six women who embody many issues and concerns important to womankind,” and praised the playwright’s “bold brush strokes as she creates a canvas of characters that we all either know well or recognize in part in ourselves. And she chooses a daring palette of issues that are some of the most human, and most often shared by women. This colors the characters as they are set in motion.”

For the Playcrafters auditions, please bring a resume and be prepared to read from the script; “first-timers” are also welcome to audition. For more details, visit the website HERE or call 309-762-0330.