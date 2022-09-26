The 1995 play “Sylvia” will open at Playcrafters in Moline on Friday, Sept. 30.

Playcrafters Barn Theatre at 4950 35th Ave., Moline, continues its 2022 season with “Sylvia,” by A.R. Gurney, directed by Kathy Graham. The play runs Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9.

After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities, according to a synopsis.

One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.

The cast features Adrienne Evans, East Moline, as the title character, plus Thayne Lamb, Milan; Carla Stevens, Geneseo; and Jeremy Mahr, Davenport.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets ($15 and $13 for the military and seniors), available HERE or by calling 309-762-0330.

2023 season schedule

The Playcrafters 2023 Mainstage season is as follows:

“Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon, Feb. 10-12 and 17-19.

“Witness for the Prosecution” by Agatha Christie, March 23-25 and March 30-April 2.

“Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austen (Adapted by Kate Hamill), directed by Jennifer Kingry, May 5-7 and 12-14.

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (adapted by Marisha Chamberlain), July 21-23 and 28-30.

“Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morisseau, Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.

“Almost, Maine” by John Cariani, Nov. 10-12 and 17-19.

The 2023 Barn Owl season is as follows:

“Stop Kiss” by Diana Son, directed by Erika Seabloom, June 9-11 and 16-18.

“Circle Mirror Transformation” by Annie Baker, directed by Jesslyn Cohen, Aug. 18-20 and 25-27.

Playcrafters is seeking directors for five of the 2023 mainstage shows. An application can be found HERE and submissions are due by Oct. 31st. If you have any questions about the application, please email office@playcrafters.com.