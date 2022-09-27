A new pottery festival is coming to Bishop Hill, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will take place on the north side of the village park, next to J. Goard Pottery. The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival will not only include pottery but other forms of art as well — basketry, woodwork, stained glass, quilting, jewelry, and more, according to a Tuesday release.

Many vendors will demonstrate from their booths, while even more demonstrations can be seen at J. Goard Pottery, at 204 Johnson St., next to P.L. Johnson’s Dining Room. This event begins at 10 a.m. but come early and get some tasty baked goods from the Special Kneads Bakery tent.

For more information, call Jeff Goard at 309-883-1035. The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Community State Bank, J. Goard Pottery, and Special Kneads Bakery of Galva.