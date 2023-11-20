The Last Picture House, a boutique cinema and cocktail lounge in downtown Davenport, launched its soft opening Monday and will have a grand opening Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, details forthcoming.

Starting Nov. 20, the two-screen theater (with a rooftop bar) is hosting soft openings, while they train staff and finalize the space, at 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

The Last Picture House will present an art-deco inspired moviegoing experience that has been carefully designed and crafted for film lovers of all ages and tastes by Hollywood filmmakers and Bettendorf natives Scott Beck & Bryan Woods, according to a theater release.

The cinema is home to two state-of-the-art studios, a luxurious cocktail lounge, a collection of rare film art and props, and a seasonal rooftop bar and outdoor screening space that overlooks the historic Arsenal Bridge, Mississippi River, and the Motor Row District.

With a curated calendar of first-run movies playing alongside independent, international, classic and cult films, The Last Picture House will offer a cultural and artistic space to encourage its audience to engage with their friends, family, and community, all while celebrating a passion for film, the release said.

Featuring incredible Dolby Atmos surround sound, laser and 35mm projection, and balcony seating, The Last Picture House harkens back to classic movie palaces of yesteryear, the release boasts.

Scott Beck (left) and Bryan Woods (right) attended the “65” premiere March 7, 2023, with stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City (Sony Pictures).

“We’re thrilled to bring a theater to downtown Davenport that is inspired by our favorite cinemas around the world,” says co-owner and filmmaker Bryan Woods. “The ownership team — also including Pete Stopulos, Jens Baker, Julia Glausi and Christy Beck — has spent years orchestrating a creative space to host special industry guests, showcase movie art and props, enjoy rooftop screenings along the Mississippi, and curate unique events that guests would usually only experience in global entertainment meccas.”

“Bryan Woods and I have always dreamed of opening a world-class movie theater in our hometown. We’ve designed The Last Picture House to be a cinematic oasis in the Midwest that caters to cinephiles, casual-goers, and families alike,” adds co-owner and filmmaker Scott Beck.

“This is beyond a passion project for me,” said Pete Stopulos. “It’s a tribute to my grandfather, Jim Stopulos, who created unique cinematic experiences in the Quad Cities area for nearly 25 years.”

Beck and Woods are best known as the writers and creators of “A Quiet Place” (2018), starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, which grossed over $340 million worldwide.

Beck and Woods’ other credits include writing and directing Sony Pictures’ “65” (starring Adam Driver which was released worldwide and later debuted as the #1 film on Netflix); the acclaimed thriller “Haunt,” writing and producing the Stephen King adaptation of “The Boogeyman” for 20th Century Studios, and writing, directing, and producing the upcoming horror film “Heretic” for A24, starring Hugh Grant.

In addition to showing the new first-run film “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” today at 3:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m., plus the 1971 Peter Bogdanovich classic “The Last Picture Show” today at 3:45 p.m., the new Davenport theater will host a series of other flicks all with “Last” in the title.

They include:

“Last Action Hero,” Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Monday at 9:30 p.m.

“The Last Dragon,” Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

“The Last Supper,” Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

“The Last Duel,” Friday, Nov. 24 at 4:15 p.m.

“The Last Detail,” Monday, Nov. 27, 3:45 p.m.

Other popular favorites coming soon include:

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on Nov. 22, 23, and 24

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on Nov. 25, 26 and 28.

More information regarding showtimes, operating hours, special events, rentals at The Last Picture House can be found at its website HERE.