A display as part of the new “White Rose” exhibit at Davenport’s German American Heritage Center and Museum.

Kelly Lao was less than a year working at Davenport’s German American Heritage Center in 2012, when the museum first hosted a traveling exhibit about the pivotal White Rose youth resistance movement.

Now as part of the community-wide “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” series, a similar exhibit is opening Sunday, Oct. 2 at the center at 2nd and Gaines streets.

“The White Rose Student Resistance to Hitler, Munich 1942/43,” will be on view in the first-floor gallery Oct. 2, 2022 through Feb. 12th, 2023.

Register for the exhibition opening here. Compared to 10 years ago (when it sent the actual large display boards and photos), the White Rose Foundation in Munich, Germany this time sent GAHC the digital files, said Lao, the center’s executive director.

The foundation was created in 1985 to speak to young people and students in order to maintain the legacy of the White Rose, while reminding today’s youth of the importance to fight for human rights. The courage of the White Rose members to stand up against an omnipresent and brutal dictatorship is relevant today as we ask not only “what was it like?” but “what does it mean today?” Lao said.

Starting in the summer of 1942, a small group of passionate German Christian students at the University of Munich daringly crossed the threshold from apathy and compliance to daring anti-Nazi resistance, danger and almost certain death, according to GAHC.

The White Rose leaders Hans Scholl, 24, and his sister Sophie, 21, were executed in 1943 for their anti-Nazi protests.

Two of these students, Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans Scholl, were former fanatical Hitler Youth leaders who had undergone a remarkable transformation to become heroes today — considered among the greatest of the German anti-Nazi resistance.

Protesting in the name of principles Hitler thought he had killed forever, the Scholls and their comrades dubbed themselves “The White Rose.”

A re-creation of the falling of White Rose leaflets is part of the new exhibit.

During a tense nine-month period, they issued a burst of six urgent and eloquent leaflets, distributed in the thousands throughout Germany and Austria, defiantly calling upon their fellow Germans to face up to Nazi atrocities and rise in revolt.

On Feb. 18, 1943, the White Rose staged the only public act of protest to occur against the regime. Spotted and captured by the Gestapo, they were vilified in a show trial only four days later. But even as Hitler’s “hanging judge,” Roland Freisler, brutally sealed their fate, “their message was spreading beyond them and even beyond the borders of Germany, leaving a legacy of hope that has never been more timely or important than it is today,” the GAHC says.

Reproduction of a Munich wall inscription reading “Freedom…Down With Hitler” is part of the new exhibit.

On Feb. 22, 1943, a court sentenced Christoph Probst and Sophie and Hans Scholl to death for “highly treasonous aiding and abetting of the enemy, preparation of high treason and demoralization of the troops.” The sentences were carried out that same day with the guillotine at the Munich-Stadelheim prison.

Sophie was 21 years old, and Hans was 24.

Seeking QC student poetry

As part of the Sunday exhibit opening, Lao will first welcome area students to a poetry slam at 2 p.m. on the fourth floor, to read winning poems the GAHC sought on the theme of resistance. The contest was open to local students age 13-20. The GAHC got about 20 submissions and picked 10 winners, to receive $100 each.

The poetry readings will be on the fourth floor at German American Heritage Center, with the opening reception for the next exhibit following on the first floor.

“We just thought it’d be interesting to hear what kids today have to say about resistance and comparing it to what we are displaying,” Lao said Friday, noting the entire White Rose movement has inspired young people worldwide for 80 years.

“We’re seeing what is powerful for kids, whether it’s more environmental issues, or what types of things come up in their writings,” she said. “That was definitely something new and interesting to see.”

“Some of it was deeply personal,” Lao said of the QC poems. “Some of it was worldwide focus. So it was very Interesting to see where they came if you just give them the single word topic of resistance, and how they approach that.”

Kelly Lao is executive director of German American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport.

The following students will read their pieces on Sunday:

Clementine Springsteen, 17, West High School

Karliey Swank, 13, Williams Junior High

Spencer Powell, 13, Sudlow Junior High

Astrid Kranz, 15, West High School

Georgia Hayden, 13, Sudlow Junior High

Mahiela Hewitt, 17, Rock Island High School

Shalom Moore, 17, Rock Island High School

Zach Blair, 19, Augustana College

Anjuli Kranz, 13, Williams Junior High

“We definitely found it impactful for high school students,” Lao said of the White Rose exhibit and GAHC presentation that’s been used in area schools. “Over the years, you look at what is protest or what does resistance look like — say, during the Arab Spring time. It had a different feeling, just depending on the time. So much has happened over 10 years that depending on the moment, it has different resonance.”

Standing up to brutal authority also is relevant today with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she said.

“It’s definitely a timeless story that can impact us over and over again. So it’s relevant to bring back,” Lao said.

The Sunday poetry slam and opening reception for “White Rose” are free.

Related talk on Oct. 21

The GAHC will bring renowned author Jud Newborn to the Quad Cities to speak to area high school and college students and the public, as part of the Out of Darkness Community Collaboration.

He will present “Speaking Truth to Power: The White Rose” at a public event at the John Deere Auditorium at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) on Friday, Oct. 21st at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $15 for GAHC members, available HERE.

Newborn is a New York-based author, curator and dramatic multimedia lecturer — an expert on anti-Semitism, extremism and the fight for democracy and human rights worldwide. He has been honored by the Anne Frank Center USA with the prestigious Spirit of Anne Frank Human Writes Award, the highest honor in his field.

A pioneer in the creation of Holocaust museums, Dr. Newborn served as Founding Historian, curator and co-creator of New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage.

The 75th anniversary edition of “Sophie School and the White Rose” was issued in 2018. The book was first published in 1986.

Co-author of “Sophie Scholl and the White Rose” with Annette Dumbach, Newborn has lectured and performed to acclaim at universities, religious institutions, conferences and other venues, ranging from San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and L.A.’s Simon Wiesenthal Center to the United Nations, and from Canada to Cape Town.

“So it’s a very big deal for us to get him to come here,” Lao said.

From start to finish, the compelling story of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose is a “suspenseful, gripping and powerfully inspiring account of German resistance to the Third Reich,” according to a synopsis of the book.

“Bringing the personalities of the White Rose colorfully to life even as it sets their story in broader historical context, the book is extensively illustrated, with never before published material as well as appendices—including all of the extraordinary White Rose leaflets.

“This invaluable addition to World War II literature is also crucial to the continuingly relevant subjects of resistance today to oppression and genocide. It will appeal to people of all backgrounds who care deeply about our shared humanity and seek inspiration in the continuing struggle for freedom throughout the world.”

Support for the GAHC events and exhibition comes from Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today, The Doris and Victor Day Foundation, Zimmerman Honda, and Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.