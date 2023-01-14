Stay-at-home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a news release.

The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Turner will discuss his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.

Turner has been a full-time journalist for 35 years and wrote for Quad Cities newspapers since 1995. A digital reporter at WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com, he is also the author of “A Brief History of Bucktown: Davenport’s Infamous District Transformed.” His reporting focus is arts and culture. Turner is a longtime pianist at Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport, and has played for musicals and in many venues throughout the Quad-Cities. He will play for the Quad-City Music Guild’s production of “Rent” in the spring.

