From Dec. 8, 2023, to Jan. 26, 2024, Quad City Arts presents abstract paintings by Kent Broadbent and abstract prints by Sarah Smelser. Also, see recent photos by Matthew Terry in its window gallery at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception in the Rock Island gallery on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., where the artists will be present, and holiday refreshments will be served.

A painting by Kent Broadbent at Quad City Arts.

Kent Broadbent is an artist who initiates his creative journey with a single line, be it a No. 2 pencil or charcoal. Unpredictability is key as he allows each line to guide the process, adding and removing layers to unveil their hidden history, according to a Quad City Arts release.

He also employs various instruments and materials like sand and pigment to enhance texture. His art transforms a simple line into bold, vibrant abstract pieces, aiming to provide viewers with a joyous experience, encouraging them to lose themselves in his work.

Amidst the upheaval of the pandemic, Sarah Smelser defied norms, using her art to convey the disordered reality of the time. This process offered her solace and the freedom to bend traditional rules within her creations.

Art by Sarah Smelser at Quad City Arts.

Revisiting this work since 2020, Smelser has delved into experimental image-making, integrating drawing elements into her printmaking approach. Her pieces offer a unique perspective on place, employing repetition, balance, and emphatic gestures, while embracing an intriguing interplay between certainty and uncertainty.

Broadbent and Smelser each bring bold gestures and thoughtful details to their compositions, Quad City Arts says. While Broadbent uses more saturated hues, Smelser’s more structured work does not compete for attention. The artists’ works can be viewed and purchased online HERE.

Matthew Terry’s photo “Drowning in the Depths of Autumn.”

Whether he’s capturing a landscape, architecture, or the human form, Matthew Terry’s photographs challenge the relationship between inherent truths and fiction that occur in our existence, Quad City arts says. You can shop for his photos HERE.

In addition to the exhibition, Quad City Arts’ Rock Island Gallery also features an Artisan Store with works by over 75 regional artists. Select handmade pottery, jewelry, art socks, and more for your holiday giving.

They also have a selection of holiday cards and ornaments. While you’re here, look around for the hidden Train ornament to get your card stamped to collect a limited-edition metallic train for your tree, courtesy of the Rock Island Downtown Alliance.