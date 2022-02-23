The 42nd Rock Island Art Guild’s Fine Arts Exhibition at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) is opening Saturday, Feb. 26 and will showcase the extraordinary talent of artists living within 200 miles of the Figge.

A total of 59 works of art by 50 artists were selected by this year’s juror Susan Watts, owner of Olson-Larsen Galleries in Des Moines. From performance, video and digital art to painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, and works on paper, a wide range of media will be on display.

“We were thrilled to have so many responses to the call for entries, and the selected works are going to make for an excellent exhibition,” said Figge Assistant Curator Joshua Johnson. “Open calls like the RIAG exhibition give a sense of what is going on in the arts community of a region at a particular point in time and in this year’s exhibition, there are works which engage with sexism, global warming, COVID, and many other issues that are at the forefront of all of our minds at this time.”

Awards will be given for first, second, and third place, the Sally MacMilan Watercolor Award, the Founder’s Award, the Zeivel Harris Sculpture Award, and Honorable Mention. All awards will be presented at the opening celebration on March 3. There will also be a new $300 New Media Award presented to an artist working in video, sound, or digital art. Award winners will be chosen by juror Susan Watts.

Don’t miss the opportunity to help select the People’s Choice Award and Children’s Choice Award winners. The public is invited to view the exhibition and cast a vote for their favorite work. The exhibit is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Rock Island Art Guild and will be on view through May 15, 2022.

Companion Programs :

Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition Opening Celebration

Thursday, March 3

Celebrate the opening of the exhibition, alongside juror Susan Watts, many of the participating artists, and representatives from the Figge and the Rock Island Art Guild.

Artist Talks and Performances: Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition

Thursday, March 31 and April 28

Join for presentations and performances from a selection of artists featured in the Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition.

The Rock Island Art Guild was founded in 1955 by a group of people who wanted to cultivate an active interest in local and regional artists in addition to promoting and fostering the appreciation of the visual arts in the Quad Cities. The Guild has been organizing this exhibition since 1970 and the Figge has hosted the exhibition since 2016.