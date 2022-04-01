Rock Island pianist and Sound Conservatory owner Andrzej Kozlowski will perform a benefit concert Saturday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the new music school, 2235 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The program will feature piano works by Chopin, Scriabin, Paderewski, Mendelssohn and Schumann.

All proceeds will be awarded as a scholarship to three students from Edison Junior High School for music instruction at Sound Conservatory. The school has started its own scholarship fund for music students coming from financially disadvantaged families.

Kozlowski opened Sound Conservatory on March 1, 2022 at 2235 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

Kozlowski hopes to raise over $750 Saturday night, to be awarded to three string students from Edison Junior High School. They will hold a small award ceremony on Monday, April 4th at 6:30 p.m. at Sound Conservatory.

Tickets for the concert are $25, available HERE. Hors d’oeuvres will be served before the performance.

For more information on Sound Conservatory, visit its website.