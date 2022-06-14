Charlotte Blu has already accomplished so much in her young life.

In fall 2019, as a Rock Island High sophomore, she was the youngest songwriter in the Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack” campaign from the local United Way.

At age 17, Charlotte graced the stage of NBC’s “The Voice” (in March 2021) to showcase her talent. Although she was not chosen to move on in the competition, this was a defining moment that would help drive her ambitions to become a better singer-songwriter.

Charlotte wore an RME T-shirt when she sang for NBC’s “The Voice” in March 2021.

Born Charlotte Boyer (whose mother Chrissy is a veteran singer and events manager at River Music Experience) began singing at a very young age, receiving her first guitar lesson at 10 years old. She’s been writing songs since she was 13, and on Saturday, June 17, will perform a concert at RME’s Redstone Room to celebrate the release her first album, “The Colors of You” (recorded and produced by Moline’s Juan Vasquez).

Her music as an artist is rooted in soul, blues and inspired by artists such as Amy Winehouse, Etta James, H.E.R., and Beyonce. Charlotte’s six-song EP, “The Colors of You,” is based on her personal experiences, with many songs penned during high school. One key song, “Not Alone,” is about mental health and COVID.

“It was just about overcoming really the feeling of loneliness and how I felt being stuck inside the house,” she said in a Tuesday interview, noting the song’s message is that we’re not alone.

Charlotte Blu recently graduated from Rock Island High School and will attend Augustana College this fall.

On Facebook, she posted about the single:

“I wrote this song during the long hours I spent in my room due to Covid. I had a lot of time to think to myself and in my hour of what it seemed like loneliness, I had family and friends around me — whether it be physically or virtually that helped me get through the tough times. This song is a testament to those times.”

Charlotte said her support system is made up of her family, and her local management team.

She changed her last name last year, partly in tribute to her favored music genre, the blues.

“That’s where I first started out. So I wanted to incorporate really what it means to me and how much it’s affected me as an artist,” Charlotte said.

She will start college at Augustana, Rock Island, in the fall, and is really looking forward to the June 18 concert.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been working up to that point. So it’s just it’s really awesome to see like everything come to light and taking its own form.”

Charlotte at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center this past April, when she sang the national anthem before a QC Steamwheelers game.

Charlotte is intimately connected with RME, the Davenport-based nonprofit that works to change lives through music. She’s benefited from its educational programs, scholarships, and financial assistance.

RME posted recently on Facebook:

“We’ve really loved getting to see Charlotte Blu Music grow as a musician since she first showed up at Kidstock and we’re so excited to host her album release show this Saturday in the Redstone Room. If you want to hear one of the best young singers in the area, you should make sure you’re there!”

In 2019 on Facebook, the Q-C United Way posted of her song for “Amplify Quad Cities”: “Her talent is amazing! She listened to Caty Pohl’s story of loss and depression and created an inspirational song that’s all about healing and never giving up hope.”

Charlotte pictured with her guitar in fall 2019.

United Way partnered with River Music Experience to enlist local songwriters to create six original songs that reflect transformative stories of everyday people, whose lives were changed through the support of United Way. Charlotte performed hers — “I’ll Be Alright” — at a special kickoff event in September 2019 at The Rust Belt, East Moline.

That song was different, since she wrote about another person, and was more emotional. She talked with 18-year-old Caty Pohl (a 2019 Rocky grad she knew in school last year), who faced struggles growing up and worked to overcome those barriers through music and services of the Youth Service Bureau (funded by United Way).

As a 17-year-old Rocky junior, Charlotte made her national television debut March 22, 2021 on the final rounds of blind auditions for Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” singing competition.

Charlotte letting loose during the Sweatstock music festival in August 2019, East Moline.

She was featured singing a minute-long rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Love Is a Losing Game.” Show judge John Legend told Charlotte:

“I really do think you have a lovely voice, a lovely tone. I felt like it was a little too stylized, in a way that it felt like we were losing you to the style that you were trying to convey.

“You’re just at an age right now where you’re still trying to figure that out,” he said. “A couple years elapses, and you’ve worked on it some more, you’re going to be so much better. You already have the core of what you need, which is a gorgeous voice.”

Saturday’s Redstone concert (at 2nd and Main, Davenport) starts at 7 p.m., with opening act J Wolfskill. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show, available HERE.

For more information on Charlotte, check out her website.