That oh-so-sweet transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and his motley crew are back this month with a new “Rocky Horror Show” at The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island.

In the latest annual stage production of the cult classic, on the way to visit an old college professor, two clean-cut kids, Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss, get caught in a storm and end up at the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments!

A scene from the new “Rocky Horror Show” at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The show is filled with twisted, wacky comedy and memorable songs including “The Time Warp,” “Sweet Transvestite,” “I’m Going Home,” “I Can Make You A Man” and many more.

Directed by longtime “Rocky Horror” veteran Tristan Tapscott — who appeared as Franky in The Speakeasy’s productions in 2018 and 2020 and directed the show in both 2021 and 2022 — the show features Micah Bernas as Franky, Taylor Lynn as Janet, Tyler Henning as Brad, Kelsi Ford as Magenta, Bradley Heinrichs as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Adam Cerny as Rocky, Abigail Graham as Riff-Raff, Sophia Kilburg as Columbia and returning for his 7th consecutive year, Doug Kutzli as the Narrator.

Adam Cerny, left, is Rocky, and Micah Bernas, center, is Franky in the new production.

“The Rocky Horror Show” is produced by Brett Hitchcock and features choreography by Ashley Becher and music direction by Bobby Becher, reuniting the same creative team behind the 2022 production. The design team includes lighting designer Cameron Strandin, sound designer Ben Takitch and stage manager Jeremy Littlejohn.

Tyler Henning and Taylor Lynn are Brad and Janet in the new version.

“The Rocky Horror Show” will play The Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave.) Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and both Oct. 22 and 29 at 6 p.m. All tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show.

Make reservations by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2 or online HERE.