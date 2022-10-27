The lobby of the new Hegg Performing Arts Center at Galesburg High School.

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony will launch its 70th concert season this weekend in a new concert hall.

The concert, sponsored by Eugene Belz, is Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the all-new Hegg Performing Arts Center at Galesburg High School (1135 W. Fremont St., Galesburg).

The new performing arts center has a seating capacity of 622.

Conducted by Kedrick Armstrong, the “Hometown Melodies” performance will feature internationally-acclaimed Steinway Artist Lorriane Min as soloist in Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor. The program also includes Florence Price’s “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” and Antonin Dvorak’s “American Suite.”

Pianist Lorraine Min will perform the Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor this Saturday with the Knox-Galesburg Symphony.

Also new this year is the creation of a Creative Partner position. Along with executive director Lucas Wood, Creative Partners will use their talents and expertise to help steer the artistic initiatives of the Galesburg Symphony Society, which includes the Knox-Galesburg Symphony. These partners will be conductors, composers and musicians who take active roles in developing programs to serve the region.

Kedrick Armstrong was appointed as the first Creative Partner in July and will also serve as Principal Conductor of the Symphony through June 2025.

Steinway Artist and critically acclaimed Canadian pianist Lorraine Min has dazzled audiences with her poetic artistry and dynamic virtuosity, according to a release from Knox-Galesburg Symphony. Cited by the New York Times for her “impeccable phrase-shaping (and) crystalline sound,” and by the Washington Post for her “admirable playing,” Min has performed extensively throughout Canada and the U.S., Germany, France, Mexico, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, India, and South America.

An acclaimed Canadian pianist, Min has played extensively around the world, including at some of the most prestigious concert stages.

She has appeared as concerto soloist and in recital on some of the world’s most important concert stages including New York’s David Geffen (formerly Avery Fisher) Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Town Hall, Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall, and other international venues.

An avid chamber musician, Min has performed throughout North America including at the Ravinia and Tanglewood Festivals, Sitka Music Festival, in Canada’s Eine Kleine Summer Music, Victoria Summer Music, PRISMA in Powell River, Fredericton and Orford Festivals, Vancouver’s Music in the Morning Series, in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Kedrick Armstrong is the first creative partner for the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, and will be principal conductor through June 2025.

Conductor Kedrick Armstrong uses joy and curiosity for all music in his pursuit to foster understanding and fellowship within diverse communities, according to the release. Praised by the Chicago Tribune for his ability to “simply let the score speak for itself,” Armstrong presents a wide range of work spanning early music to new pieces.

As Creative Partner and Principal Conductor of the Galesburg Symphony Society/Knox-Galesburg Symphony, he will provide oversight and continuity over all Galesburg Symphony Society orchestral, chamber, and community programming.

Armstrong will debut at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2023 to premiere a new opera, “The Factotum,” by Will Liverman and K Rico. Future engagements also include the Opera Theater of Saint Louis and Houston Grand Opera.

Armstrong will premiere a new opera in 2023 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

He will conduct the world premiere of Irene Britton Smith’s Sinfonietta (1956) with the University of Colorado-Boulder Symphony Orchestra on Nov. 16, and several performances throughout the year with the school’s Philharmonia Orchestra.

Tickets for the Oct. 29 concert start at $20 for adults and all students with a valid ID are $5. Tickets and more information are available HERE, by calling 309-341-7268, or at the door on Saturday evening.