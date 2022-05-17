The next All Sweat Original Series show is Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Redstone Room, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

The River Music Experience series is a curated event to showcase Quad-City artists in a way you’ve never seen them before. Unlike a standard concert, this is an intimate moment for you to truly connect with these musicians and their art, according to an RME release.

Local songwriters are paired up with top-notch QC musicians to act as their own personal backing band, complete with all the fun and community that the QC has ome to know as an All Sweat Productions show.

This month’s songwriters are:

Karl Beatty

Karl hosts an open mic Tuesdays at Pub 1848 in downtown Moline and also plays in an acoustic duo and more called Karl & Ko Acoustic Awesome Sauce.

Angela Meyer

Angela was raised in rural Iowa by a family centered around country music. Her new album, “Legions & Legends” is a collection of 10 stories that pay homage to the Midwestern way of life. Often cyclical, this journey is paved by ancestral footsteps and lit by neon signs. Along the way, we trip over the roots of our family trees, finding routine in bad habits, falling in love and setting the tone for future generations. At times, we resent the places we come from, but we never leave – they built us a legacy.

Angela pulls in the crowd with a sweet voice and brutal honesty, according to her bio. She knows what it’s like to be in the audience, her earliest memories taking her back to being a child dancing around a smoky beer tent at the Iowa State Fair while her mama sang on stage.

Michael Moncada

Michael has earned nominations for KBOE Iowa Country Artist of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He has toured providing direct support for such artists as Brett Young, Casey Donahew, Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Tanner Usrey, Joe Stamm Band, The Hooten Hollers, David Allen Coe, Arlo McKinely, Brushville, Alex Williams, Sunny Sweeney, The Pork Tornadoes, and more since his start in 2017.

Tickets for the Thursday concert are $10 general admission, available HERE.