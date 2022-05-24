The Galva Arts Council is excited to welcome Dawson Hollow and Josh Gilbert Band to the area this Sunday, May 29, to kick off the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

Every Sunday through August 7th, except for July 3rd, this family-friendly concert series will bring free live music to Wiley Park in Galva, Ill. All of the concerts start at 6 p.m. and end shortly after 8 p.m., featuring two acts per night. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn.

A variety of food vendors will be on-site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well. Within listening distance from the stage is a playground area and basketball courts. Restrooms are available on-site. Street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets. Those needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at 309-853-7537 to make arrangements.

The five siblings of the band Dawson Hollow.

The street running through the park will be closed during concerts. Those with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accidents while driving through the park.

Dawson Hollow is an American indie folk-rock band formed in 2016 by five siblings who have been touring, writing and making music together since 2001. Dawson Hollow’s unique brand of entertainment fuses the cinematic colors of pop, nostalgic string elements of Americana and iconic 5-part blood harmonies, according to the bandbio.

Based out of the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, Dawson Hollow’s high energy performances offer supporting lyrics that carry a hopeful undertone. Now adding their voice to “The Chosen’s” 2021 Christmas special, Dawson Hollow has performed over 3,000 shows collectively and have amassed millions of streams on Spotify. Currently, the band is working on a new EP called “Covers” that offers fresh spins on some of the band’s favorites. The first single from “Covers,” the band’s take on “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers was released in October of 2021.

The Josh Gilbert Band

Packing a Southern rock/pop, blues and Americana sound and positive, family-friendly message, some describe Josh Gilbert Band as an upbeat tempo with a splash of John Mayer Trio and a kick of Stevie Ray Vaughan. Hailing originally from Chattanooga, Tenn., Gilbert has toured across the U.S. and Canada for over 12 years, with over 1,000 performances to date.

The 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is supported by many community sponsors, donors, and volunteers, and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music.

Learn more at www.GalvaMusic.com.