The Mockingbird on Main will fly again, but this time as a phoenix rising from metaphorical ashes.

The nearly two-year-old cabaret-style theater, at 320 Main St., Davenport, was located on the first floor of the building that partially collapsed on May 28. The 40-seat theater has been closed since the collapse and as the building is scheduled for demolition, The Mockingbird is in search of a new home.

Mockingbird on Main will present “The Glass Menagerie” at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Its next production – the 1944 classic “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams – will be done at Black Hawk College on July 7-8 and July 13-15, 2023.

The cast (directed by Alexander Richardson) will be Jackie McCall as Amanda, Jo Vasquez as Laura, Adam Cerny as Tom, and Roger Pavey Jr. as Jim.

“We had a number of people reach out to us. And it was all just very new. So, my mind wasn’t exactly thinking of a show,” Mockingbird co-owner Tristan Tapscott said Saturday. But Mockingbird had already cast the next show and paid for the rights (rehearsals will start Monday, June 12 at Black Hawk in Moline).

He and his wife Savannah Bay Strandin own the theater and said it was hard to even think of doing another show, “when people who lost lives and lost all of their possessions and things like that,” Tapscott said. “But at the same time, we have been reminded by some very good friends that we also lost a lot in this. And we also have to find a way forward.

“I feel kind of selfish thinking about like, ok, we have to move forward, but at the same time it is a business and we have to figure this out,” he said. “It’s just hard to feel any grief for what we lost because some people lost so much more. And so that’s something that we’ve been grappling with. It’s been a very surreal experience.”

BHC graduate Alexander Richardson – a prolific playwright who’s had some of his plays done at Mockingbird – works as a senior research analyst at the college and suggested to school leadership that they offer their theater.

Alexander Richardson and Sydney Dexter in an adaptation of “Around the World in Eighty Days” at Mockingbird on Main, Davenport.

Black Hawk College said in a news release it “is happy to provide the theatre space for the Mockingbird production while they figure out their next steps.”

Tapscott (a BHC alum) and Strandin started The Mockingbird on Main in July 2021 as an arts incubator and performance space for the Quad Cities. As a BHC student, Tapscott performed in several college productions.

Tapscott – a host and producer of the weekday “Living Local” on WHBF-TV – also was rehearsing for the Black Box Theatre “Hello, Dolly,” which met the day after the collapse, May 29, and had performances June 1-10.

“I was just very much in a shock for a while and I had to kind of keep going with life, like I had to open “Hello, Dolly.’ I still had the show to do at the station,” he said Saturday. “Like I had all of these things that I still had to do. And so I’m not sure that I fully really processed any of it because everything moves so quickly with the collapse and then everything started to move so quickly forward with what we’re doing with The Mockingbird.”

Doug Kutzli and Savannah Bay Strandin in “Murder at Mistwell Manor” at the Mockingbird.

Black Hawk is donating the use of its theater for the run of “The Glass Menagerie.”

“It’s very generous. I’m an alum. Alex is an alum, so that’s helpful too,” Tapscott said. “We’re very grateful that they were able to do this for us. It’s pretty amazing and we’re very, very grateful to at least be able to do ‘The Glass Menagerie’ and kind of show the Quad Cities that we’re here because at the moment, it’s hard.

“The messaging is difficult right now because the building is gonna be demolished. So we’re a little bit worried about what that does for our branding,” he said. “We’re just trying stay above the surface to be like, yes, the building will be gone, but we’re still here and we’re gonna figure this out. It’s gonna be difficult to rebuild and expensive. But that’s why we have insurance.”

How ‘The show must go on’

It was bizarre for him to put on a happy face for “Hello, Dolly,” but Tapscott said it was a healthy distraction.

Tapscott (right) in a recent production of “Hello, Dolly” that ran at Black Box Theatre June 1-10.

“I was doing the best I could do. But that whole process last week and even this week, because I’ve just been dealing with so many things, even beyond the collapse and everything else, there’s just a lot going on in my world and it’s almost felt a little bit out of body,” he said. “Because I’m there doing it and I know that I’m doing it, but it’s like I’m outside of myself just reminding myself that’s performing.”

“It’s a weird thing because the show is indelibly kind of linked now to this experience that we’re dealing with,” Tapscott said. “It has not been a bad experience by any means, but it’s not, it’s been hard to muster the amount of joy, just given the circumstances and, and how I’m feeling about all of it.

“I feel like everyone around me is doing a lovely job and I’m doing my best to be present and in the moment,” he said. “Everything I’ve done the last two weeks, I am doing it to the best of my ability and the show always goes on, but I wish the circumstances were a little different.”

Strandin and Tapscott opened The Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport, July 29, 2021.

Tapscott said the Black Box production and Strandin being in the current cast of “Jersey Boys,” at Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, Ill., illustrates the therapeutic power of the arts.

“We both have talked about how it’s been really nice to have those distractions. But at the same time, there’s that thing that’s in the back of your head just constantly reminding you, enjoy this moment,” he said. “You have a lot to worry about right now and I’m definitely a person that I kind of leave it at the door when I enter a theater anyway.

“So I’m a ‘show goes on’ kind of person and maybe that’s why I’ve been able to just do it, is because I’ve just always been that way no matter what’s going on in my world – playing pretend, it’s fun,” Tapscott said. “Playing pretend does help you survive moments like this because it lets you live in an entirely other world for a couple of hours and escape the realities that are outside.

“And I fully believe that what ‘Hello, Dolly’ provided to the community in this moment was that exact escape that people needed,” he said. “And I think that’s what all good art does. I think ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ is doing the exact same thing for Quad City Music Guild right now. ‘Hello, Dolly,’ ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ you name whatever is opening this weekend or whatever is playing, that is providing the Quad Cities an escape because the arts community in particular, this affected a lot of people and it’s important to have that escape.”

Counting blessings

Tapscott and Strandin are counting their blessings, despite the tragedy.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to move forward and Savannah and I feel very blessed that nobody was in there,” he said. “None of our people were in there, Harper (his daughter) was not there. Haus of Ruckus was there briefly, but then they got out right away. So, it could have been a lot worse and it was a lot worse for a lot of other people and we’ll figure it out. We’ll rise again, we’ll fly again.”

Tapscott and Strandin in the former Mockingbird on Main in July 2021 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Haus of Ruckus was rehearsing to open “Funkyology,” which was scheduled for Sunday night at Black Box in Moline for one night only.

Performances of “The Glass Menagerie” will be held at 8 p.m. pm on July 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at BHC’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in Building 1, Room 308 (theatre). Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street.

Mockingbird isn’t planning other shows at BHC, Tapscott said.

“This is just to help us get through,” he said, noting they’re looking for a new permanent home. “Things are moving a little slow on things. This will serve as a, ‘Hey, we’re still gonna fly and here are the details.”

“We will be kind of revamping a lot of the stuff that we had on the schedule largely because of personnel and some of the things we had for very specific people and the schedule has now changed and some of those people are not available,” Tapscott said. “We’re going back to the drawing board.”

The Mockingbird was on the ground floor of the six-story building (324 Main St., Davenport) whose west side partially collapsed May 28, killing three men and forcing evacuation of all residents and tenants.

While the Mockingbird had for many months been using a “Pay what it’s worth” model (where patrons see the show and decide what to pay afterward), it is charging set prices from here on out. People can still donate what they want for each show’s preview, the night before opening.

“Our costs will be going up wherever we end up next and we won’t be able to afford a ‘pay what you can’ model,” Tapscott said. “Our lease was fairly inexpensive in Davenport and we won’t have that again.”

“If we go to a place that has a higher price point and rent, we kind of have to look at our model and narrow it down to like two or three original shows a year and some stuff that has a little more name recognition to keep the doors open,” he said.

Tickets for “Glass Menagerie” will be $12 in advance online HERE or $15 at the door (cash or Venmo).at the door.