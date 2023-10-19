Nova Singers, under the direction of Laura Lane, opens their 2023-24 season with two performances of “When We Love,” Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water Street, Galesburg, and Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport.

Pianist Polly Brecht will accompany the ensemble as they explore one of the most complex and beautiful of human emotions, according to a Nova release. “Experience the exhilaration of young love, the comfort of mature love, the longing for a love who is far away, love of home, love of one’s art and the power of unconditional love to transform our world,” the release says.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share this program with audience members! I love every single piece on the program,” Lane said. “Ravel’s Three Songs are short, exquisite gems that are so rarely performed you may never have heard them. Morten Lauridsen’s Mid-Winter Songs are my top favorite works by this iconic composer—each of the movements is brilliantly written, deeply expressive of the words, and just plain exciting.

“Every piece on the second half is a gem too, but each in its own way. At this unique concert, I believe you will laugh, cry, smile with contentment, and perhaps feel a bit surprised,” she said.

Nova Singers, a professional vocal ensemble, is well-known for the beauty and charm of their sound, and for the intimacy and playfulness of the concert experience for audience members.

Polly Brecht

Polly Brecht has a degree in piano, organ and harpsichord performance from Indiana University and Florida State University. Brecht has extensive experience in solo and collaborative work across the U.S. She is currently the Organist/Choirmaster at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria and works at Knox College and Bradley University.

Tickets — $20 for adults and $17 for seniors (62+) — are available at www.novasingers.com or at the door. Students are admitted free of charge. For more information about tickets, recordings, or other Nova Singers events, call 309-341-7038, or e-mail nova@knox.edu.