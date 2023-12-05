Opera Quad Cities is inviting the public to lift their voice and sing along with the beloved Handel’s “Messiah” in a free performance Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.

The unique feature of this event is that all performers will be donating their talents (12 professional soloists, a volunteer chorus, professional instrumentalists, and the audience is invited to singalong on the familiar choruses), Opera Quad Cities past president Ron May said recently.

“When Augustana College ceased its annual performance of ‘Messiah’ after over 125 years of consecutive performances in the Quad Cities, many individuals were heartbroken that this tradition was coming to an end,” he said. Last year, in the same church, was the first sing-along “Messiah” Opera Quad Cities had presented since 2019.

Like many cities across the globe, an annual holiday performance of this immortal oratorio is a necessity for many, May said. “It is a vehicle for music lovers to heighten their holiday spirits, especially if they participate in the performance itself.”

Ron May with singer Bella Kuta.

Opera Quad Cities picked up the performance tradition and updated this long tradition by adapting it as a showcase for local professional soloists and a chance for local singers to participate by singing along on the choruses.

Like the very first performance in Dublin in 1742, proceeds will be donated to a local charity. The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities is this year’s designated cause.

Since Handel debuted “Messiah” in 1742, it has resonated a powerful message for audiences around the world, May said.

Past “Messiah” performers.

“Various editions have surfaced with slight text variations but the essence of the work is always the same,” the 2023 program says. “Today, we offer our best efforts together. To sing…to celebrate this wondrous season…to support our local singers who strive to offer a worthy performance that all will enjoy, and to offer something artistic to our community.”

In the first performance on April 13, 1742, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, “Messiah” was performed as a charity concert to support Mercer’s Hospital, and the Charitable Infirmary. Donations will be accepted following the Dec. 16 Moline performance that will be given to the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

Ron May, past president of Opera Quad Cities

The program (conducted by May and accompanied by Gail Baldwin on piano) will be (including noted soloists):

Overture – Piano

“Comfort Ye My People” & “Ev’ry Valley Shall Be Exalted” — Joshua Morey

“And The Glory of the Lord Shall Be Revealed” – Chorus

“But Who May Abide” — Karmi Rivera

“Behold! A Virgin Shall Conceive” & “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings” — Catie Johnston, Chorus

“For Behold, Darkness Shall Cover The Earth” — Greg Etzel

“For Unto Us A Child Is Born” – Chorus

“There Were Shepherds In The Fields,” “And Lo! The Angel of the Lord,” “And The Angel Said Unto Them,” “And Suddenly There Was With The Angel” — Rikka Stewart

“Glory To God” – Chorus

“Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion” — Shelley Cooper

“Then Shall The Eyes of the Blind Be Opened” & “He Shall Feed His Flock” — Maureen Holmes

“Come Unto Him” — Becky Lee Hinton

“Pastoral Symphony” – Piano

“Thy Rebuke” & “But Thou Didst Not Leave His Soul” — Brent Behrens

“Lift Up Your Heads” – Chorus

“He That Dwelleth In Heaven” & “Thou Shalt Break Them” — Eric Ashcraft

“Hallelujah” – Chorus

“I Know That My Redeemer Liveth” — Emmalynn Tully

“Behold, I Tell You A Mystery” & “The Trumpet Shall Sound” — Jonathan Schrader; Trumpet Obbligato, Lee Weimer

“Worthy Is The Lamb. Amen” – Chorus

