Augustana College in Rock Island has announced its theater season for the 2023-24 school year. The lineup will be:

“Betrayal”: Oct. 5-8, Black Box Theatre, directed by Roger Pavey ’23.

Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10; or $7 for seniors; free for Augustana students; $5 for faculty and staff, students and children.

“Dracula“: Oct. 12-15, main stage, directed by Jennifer Popple, assistant professor of theatre arts.

Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15; or $12 for seniors; free for Augustana students; $10 for faculty and staff, students and children.

“Nine”: Nov. 16-19, main stage, directed by Shelley Cooper, assistant professor of theatre arts.

Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15; or $12 for seniors; free for Augustana students; $10 for faculty and staff, students and children.

“Private Lives”: April 25-28, 2024, Black Box Theatre, directed by Grey White ’23.

Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10; or $7 for seniors; free for Augustana students; $5 for faculty and staff, students and children.

“Our Country’s Good”: May 9-12, 2024, main stage, directed by Jeff Coussens, Augustana professor of theatre arts.

Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15; or $12 for seniors; free for Augustana students; $10 for faculty and staff, students and children.