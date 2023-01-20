The country band Old Dominion will bring their No Bad Vibes Tour to Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

The show is at 7:30 p.m., with tickets costing $33, $53, and $73, available HERE.

The band’s most recent studio album is the critically acclaimed “Time, Tequila & Therapy.”

Old Dominion earned their fifth straight “Vocal Group of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards and fifth straight “Group of the Year” at the 2022 ACM Awards.

The album was notably named one of the “25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2021” by Rolling Stone and marks the group’s fourth studio release. Old Dominion also just released their newest song, “Memory Lane,” on Jan. 5 via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.

Old Dominion emerged as one of Nashville’s most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound, according to a tour release. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting is a winning proposition.

Since breaking through in 2014, the band has achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio, over one billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe, the release said.

The band won their 5th consecutive “Vocal Group of the Year” award at the 2022 CMA Awards and took home their 5th consecutive “Group of the Year” win at the 2022 ACM Awards. The band also earned a nomination for “Album of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Most recently, Old Dominion received a nomination for “Favorite Country Duo or Group” at the 2022 American Music Awards.

For more information, visit the band website HERE.