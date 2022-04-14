Fans of high-quality professional theater will feel the absence of Mississippi Bend Players (MBP) at Augustana College this summer.

Jackie McCall — the professional summer-stock company’s producing artistic director and Brunner Theatre Center’s outreach coordinator — left the Rock Island private school in February. She became director of development for a children’s museum outside Iowa City, in Coralville.

Jackie McCall served on Augustana’s theater faculty from 2019 to February 2022.

“It just seemed like a good opportunity,” Jennifer Popple, an Augie assistant professor and theater department chair, said Thursday. “Of course, we miss her terribly because she for many years, even before she came in to do this job, we had been working with her, because she was the director of the Theatre for Young Audiences. She’s been tied to the department for a long time. For right now, it just really felt like it was the good choice for her.”

McCall joined Augustana’s faculty in 2019 as the Brunner Theatre outreach coordinator. An Augie graduate, she earned an M.F.A. in acting from Western Illinois University. In recent years, McCall directed Theatre for Young Audiences productions at Augie and taught acting at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.



For 16 years, she was with the Old Creamery Theatre in Amana, Iowa, serving as the professional company’s director of education and director of development.

Because of the timing of McCall’s move, Augie decided to cancel this summer’s MBP season (two years after COVID canceled live theater).

“It just was so late in the year to try to really try to cobble something together,” Popple said Thursday. “And we also just with COVID-19, don’t exactly know where things are going to go. And so it just felt like in this moment in time, the rest of us are really tired, to be honest with you.

Jennifer Popple is chair of Augustana’s theater department.

“And so we sat in a room and sort of talked through it and I have two new people in the design positions and they really need the time to get their shops together, because we hired them at the end of the summer,” she said.

Those new staff are Michael Turczynski (technical director) and Emily Busha (costume shop manager). Usually, the new MBP season would have been decided by February, Popple said.

McCall “did such good work, but it just stinks that she came in and COVID-19 happened,” she noted. “So she never really got an opportunity to do MBP in the way that I know she could have done, which is, without restrictions – without any of the things that have been standing in the theater communities’ way, all along.”

Mike Schulz, left, played 20th-century artist Mark Rothko in the 2021 MBP production of “Red.”

Even given COVID, MBP staged three small shows last year – “Red” (two actors), “Mary and Ethel: How I Learned to Sing” (one-woman musical revue with accompanist) and “No Child” (one actor). The abridged season in June and July also offered each production over one weekend.

“Given a time when audiences I know were still cautious about coming out, you know, the ticket sales were strong, and the artistic output was absolutely incredible,” Popple said. “I thought she did a really did a beautiful job putting together such strong pieces. I mean, ‘Red’ (directed by Cait Bodenbender) was one of the best shows I think I’ve seen in my entire life. Oh, so beautiful.”

Launching in summer 2017

Inspired by New York City’s Off-Broadway New World Stages, Augustana’s Brunner Theatre Center (opened in 2016) includes the Brunner Main Stage and the Heidi Honkamp Myhre Black Box, as well as a scene shop, costume shop, dressing rooms, a conference room and theatre library. Built into the hillside south of the Brunner Center is the intimate outdoor performance space, the Ruth and Lefty Anderson Pavilion.

The Brunner is home to the summer company Mississippi Bend Players, which started in 2017. The company gives students and community members the opportunity to work together on commercially proven and original musical and dramatic works for summertime audiences.

The main stage of Brunner Theatre Center, Augustana College, at 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Broadway director Philip Wm. McKinley (Augustana class of ’73) was the company’s founding artistic director and was with the company through 2019. He is especially known for helming the Broadway productions of The Boy From Oz and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Each MBP season, all casts, crews and area college student interns (typically 10-12) are paid. It’s unclear when McCall’s position will be filled, Popple said, noting it’s likely by the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“The stipends to the actors, I really want to credit Jackie with that because when Jackie came in and accepted her role, she really pushed for that,” she said.

“I really think that’s a wonderful thing, because I think too many theater artists get accustomed to doing work for free, or for almost free,” Popple said. “It wasn’t a ton of money but, within reason, with the budget.

“I really loved that when she came in and accepted the job, she said, you know, I will only do this if we are paying every single artist that’s involved,” she said. “And so, I just thought that was really a beautiful thing that she brought to the company.

“And if next year, we’re able to get things restarted again, that’s something that we will absolutely stick with, thanks to Jackie’s passion and belief about that,” Popple said. ”“We’re in agreement that this year, it seems like a good year to just say, we’re going to pause. Let our design faculty job get their feet underneath them. So there’s not a firm timetable on that and that’s really going to be up to Academic Affairs and the budget for next year.”

Augie assistant theater professor Shelley Cooper starred in her one-woman show on Mary Martin and Ethel Merman during the 2021 MBP summer season.

In response to not being able to do MBP this summer, the theater department will bring the strongest aspects of MBP to students during the school year, Popple said.

“We’re going to be hiring a guest director next year, because we think one of the best things has been to get to work with professionals, and professionals who aren’t the faculty that they are always working with,” she said. The staff also will emphasize a more varied mix of titles next year – from the popular, commercial shows, to the experimental, lesser-known works.

“Threepenny Opera” singing in May

Augustana is continuing with a spring musical, the classic “Threepenny Opera,” to be at Brunner Theatre May 5-8, 2022. Set in the impoverished back alleys of Victorian London, “The Threepenny Opera” follows underworld antihero Mack the Knife as he tries to woo Polly Peachum and elude authorities.

Created in 1928 Berlin to speak out against capitalist corruption, this musical bluntly addresses issues that remain relevant today, according to Augie. Through epic theater, theatrical movement, and progressive music, the work opens up difficult conversations about greed, oppression, and accountability within our society.

The show has book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht and Elisabeth Hauptmann, music by Kurt Weill, and is directed by Shelley Cooper, Augustana assistant professor of theatre arts.

