Cassie and Maggie MacDonald will perform a live concert Sunday, Feb. 25th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. The event begins with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. A $20-30 donation is suggested.

Nova Scotian sisters, Cassie and Maggie have been lighting up the world with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic instrumentals and vocals, according to a Heartland Connections event release.

Cassie and Maggie McDonald will perform in Bishop Hill on Sunday, Feb. 25 (Ryan MacDonald Photography).

Appearing on stages across North America, the UK, and Europe, the sisters have enchanted audiences far and wide with lively fiddle, piano and guitar arrangements, stunning sibling vocal harmonies in both English and Gaelic, all complemented by their intricate and percussive step-dancing style, the release said.

The pair have been named 2016 Live Ireland Radio’s “Vocalists of the Year” and “New Group of the Year”, Chicago Irish-American Newspaper’s “Emerging Artist Recording of the Year” winners, Galaxie Radio “Rising Stars,” Independent Music Award “World Song of the Year” nominees, multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards recipients, East Coast Music Award and Music Nova Scotia Award nominees.

“With songs ranging from heartbreakingly beautiful and soft to loud and boisterous, Cassie and Maggie’s sisterly voices blend in such a way that you automatically know it is genetic… theirs are voices that wrap themselves around each other more than others,” said a review from No Depression.

To learn more about the artists, visit their website. For more information, visit the Heartland Connections website.