Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform an intimate concert at the Redstone Room on Friday, Feb. 24th, at 7:30 p.m.

The venue is on the second floor of Common Chord, at 2nd and Main streets, Davenport. Tickets are $12, available HERE.

Rosenblum’s concert is part of a six-performance Midwest tour through Michigan, Indiana and Iowa. The internationally-touring multi-instrumentalist has been described as “mature beyond his years,” (Sea of Tranquility), an “impressive talent” (All About Jazz), who “caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits” (Downbeat Magazine).

Drawing from an eclectic repertoire which includes selections from the jazz and popular music traditions, as well as global music influences from South America, Eastern Europe, Ireland and the Caribbean, Rosenblum combines his modern, melodic sensibility with his broad knowledge of a variety of musical lineages from the past 100 years, according to an event release.

The trio never repeats the same program twice in a row — every evening is a unique experience shaped by the audience and the setting.

Since the release of his 2017 debut trio album, “Instead” (4 stars, Downbeat), Rosenblum has toured throughout the U.S., including multiple extensive tours of the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast, and internationally in Canada, Europe and Japan. He was a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium – with Reona Ito’s New York Harmonic Band – and has appeared at prestigious venues throughout the world, including at the Appel Room at Lincoln Center, Ravinia, Himawari-No-Sato Concert Hall in Yokohama, Bird’s Eye in Basel and the Library of Congress.

The Redstone Room is at 129 Main St., Davenport.

His second album, “River City,” was called “richly romantic” and “well-realized” by JAZZIZ Magazine, which featured the title track as part of their Fall 2018 CD. Rosenblum’s third disc, “Kites and Strings,” is the first to feature him on both piano and accordion alongside his sextet, the Nebula Project. In 2020, the Nebula Project was voted runner-up for Best New Artist in JazzTimes’ Readers’ Poll.

His fourth album, A Thousand Pebbles, was released this February — the second with his six-piece ensemble, the Nebula Project, featuring Wayne Tucker on trumpet and flugelhorn, Jasper Dutz on alto saxophone, bass clarinet and alto flute, special guest Xavier Del Castillo on tenor saxophone and flute, Rafael Rosa on guitar, Marty Jaffe on bass and Ben Zweig on drums and percussion.

