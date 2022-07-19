The musical version of “Legally Blonde” is running through July 24 at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Ill.

An award-winning musical based on the adored movie, “Legally Blonde – The Musical” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, Legally Blonde the Musical will take you from the social whirl of California campus life to Harvard’s halls of justice with our heroine Elle, her Chihuahua, Bruiser and the bull-dog-toting-hairdresser Paulette, according to a theater release.

The two dogs, Bruiser and Rufus, were chosen through “dog auditions” held earlier this summer.

Eight dogs auditioned for the roles of Bruiser and Sandy in “Annie.” “We choose a golden-doodle named Copper to play Sandy,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director, “but we didn’t have any Chihuahuas audition for Bruiser.”

That’s when music director Michael McBride reminded Danielowski about Binx, his Chihuahua.

“Binx is a perfect dog for Bruiser, and when I had the pictures of the dogs who auditioned on my desk, one of our company members said, ‘that dog would be great for Rufus.’” Rufus will be played by Alfie, a pit-mix who spent three years as a greeter in a pet store.

Legally Blonde is directed by Hadley Kamminga-Peck and choreographed by Cate Benioff with musical direction by Michael McBride. Scenic and projection design is by Orion Forte, light design by Cameron Strandin, costume design by Jade Zhang, props design by Callie Hester, sound design by Davie Voelker and projection design by Orion Forte.

The cast features Jenny Darlymple as Elle Woods, Natasha Ricketts as Paulette, Daren Mangler as Professor Callahan, Kai Brown as Warner, Amber Findlay as Elle’s Mom, and returning to TLP is Ken Singleton as Emmett.

On Friday, July 22, stick around after the show for the “Page to Stage ” talk back series. You can meet the cast of Legally Blonde and ask questions about the show and get a glimpse of behind the scenes. On the weekends before each show, The Deck Bar opens two hours before curtain with a variety of food options and beer and wine for purchase.

One hour before show time, members of the Resident Company come down to The Lake Stage to entertain as you enjoy food and a drink before the show. No reservations are necessary for this free show.

After the show on Saturday, July 23, the company will be featured in a cabaret-style concert at The Lake Stage. There is no charge for the cabaret.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. until intermission on show days and until 5 p.m. on days without shows.