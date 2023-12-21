In honor of worldwide Twelfth Night celebrations, Prenzie Players will be hosting their annual “Twelfth Night” fundraising gala event on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 7 p.m., at The Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport.

A silent auction will be held throughout the evening, as well as scenes, enacted poetry, and live music.

Tickets are $20 per person or $35 for two. This includes entertainment and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary wine and Jameson Irish Whiskey for the first hour of the event. Cash bar available throughout the evening.

For reservations, email prenzieplayers@gmail.com or phone 563-362-2899, and tickets will be available at the door.

Prenzie is planning its 20th season in 2024. Their next show will be the classic tragedy “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare, May 24-26, 30, 31 & June 1 at The Village Theatre.

Prenzie’s last production, and first in four years, was Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” in August 2023 at The Village Theatre.

The Shakespeare-focused troupe was forced to cancel its first production in four years this past March. The first planned weekend’s return of “Much Ado About Nothing” was cancelled due to a positive COVID test among the cast. Then, comedy turned to tragedy as more than a half dozen positive COVID tests from the cast led to shelving the entire run until the summer.

For more information, visit the Prenzie website HERE.