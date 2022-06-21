An image from the 2019 Opera Atelier production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” which Opera Quad Cities will tackle in 2023.

For its first fully staged opera in four years, Opera Quad Cities will present the W.A. Mozart classic, “Don Giovanni,” in June 2023.

“Quad Citians love their Mozart,” opera company president Ron May said Monday, after the Opera QC concert showcase June 17 and 19 at Moline’s Bartlett Performing Arts Center. ” ‘Don Giovanni’ has been a consideration for a long time. It seems a perfect fit to continue to showcase the enormous pool of professional talent in our community.

Baritone Saul Nache (who sang Figaro in 2018’s “Marriage of Figaro”) posted this photo Monday from the weekend’s Opera Quad Cities showcase, which included soloists Kelly Hill, left, and Shelley Cooper.

“With our limited financial resources in the shadow of COVID, it is also a good choice,” he said. “We have not chosen a date or site. Our next board meeting is on June 27 to finalize our details and review the past weekend.”

The last complete operas the local company has produced were Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” in June 2018 and Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” in June 2019 at St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center. It originally planned to do Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” in 2020, before being scuttled by COVID.

“Don Giovanni” (1787) was described this way, according to a 2019 production from Opera Atelier in Toronto:

“Mozart’s outrageous comedy tells the tale of an incorrigible young playboy who blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. Based on the story of Don Juan, Don Giovanni follows an irresistible (yet irresponsible and amoral) youth who is loved by women almost as universally as he loves them. It doesn’t take long before the audience sees that even Don Giovanni cannot escape the consequences of his flouting of conventional morality.”

Last weekend’s program of opera’s greatest hits — featuring many local soloists, singers with QC roots, chorus and orchestra, conducted by Nathan Windt — was a hit among performers and patrons.

“To say that I needed this boost of family, friends, singing/performing would be an understatement!” baritone soloist Saul Nache posted on Facebook. “What a joy to be able to sing with an orchestra again! What immense joy comes from being with amazingly beautiful friends! What a beautiful pleasure it is to be with family who supports and who have always supported my crazy quest in being a musician! My heart is full at a time when I absolutely needed it!”