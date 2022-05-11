Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) will host a benefit pipe organ concert at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The “Sip, Shop and Listen” event will take place at its Fresh Start Center (formerly St. Mary’s Church) at 522

Fillmore St., Davenport, a news release says.

The local organist, choir director and music coordinator at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Riley Sindt, will feature music by Bach, Boellman, and Coldplay, as well as some of his own compositions.

The former St. Mary’s church building, built in 1867, is now be the home to the Fresh Start Donation Center, a 6,541-square-foot building where the participants of HHSI can get everything they need to start their lives over and establish their new homes at no cost, the release says.

The items include clothing, bedding, and decoration, and more. The resale shop will be open and attendees can shop and enjoy refreshments while they listen to music played on the oldest pipe organ west of the Mississippi.













The Moline Pipe Organ Co. built the organ in 1882. It stands 26 feet tall and has more than 975 pipes. “We are very happy to keep the organ and we want the community to be able to enjoy music from this 140 year old organ that still has lots more to offer,” said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services, Inc.

Proceeds will support HHSI’s shelter and housing programs. There is no admission fee and donations are welcome.

Humility Homes and Services is committed to ending homelessness by offering housing opportunities and supportive services in the Greater Quad Cities area. During FY21, HHSI has served more than 1,158 individuals and families who have experienced homelessness. the release says.