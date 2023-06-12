Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Ill., presents Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” June 15 through June 25.

This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance, according to a TLP release.

“We have had a lot of requests from patrons to produce comedies, dramas and mysteries,” said TLP executive director Dan Danielowski. “ ‘The 39 Steps’ combine all three of these genres into one show.”

Rehearsing for TLP’s upcoming production of “The 39 Steps” is Jacob Smith (Richard Hannay), left, Elizabeth Fenning (Annabelle), Cody Jolly (Clown 1) and Matt Webb (Clown 2). The production opens on June 15 and runs through June 25 at the Playhouse.

Portraying the 150 characters in the story are Jacob Smith, Elizabeth Fenning, Cody Jolly, and Matt Webb. Jolly and Webb are long-time TLP actors who return to TLP in the roles of The Clowns.

“Their (Jolly and Webb) roles in this show will bring back memories of Cody and Matt in ‘Greater Tuna’,” said Danielowski. The actors portrayed all of the residents of Tuna, Texas – the third smallest town in the state – in the 2015 TLP production.

Elizabeth Fenning has been seen on television in “I Love You, America” (Hulu), “Californication” (HBO), “Laff Mob” (truTV), “Uncorked,” “The Seth and Avi Show” (Funny or Die), and “Deadly Alibi” (A & E).

In film, Fenning has appeared in Netflix’s “To the Beat! Back 2 School,” and “Lady Macbeth in the Desert,” in Lifetime’s “Secrets in the Snow,” “Sinister Minister,” “Killer Grades,” “First Class Fear,” and “The Maxx,” in Syfy’s “Ghosthunters,” and in ChillerTV’s “Blood Trail, Rumble Through the Dark” with Aaron Eckhart and Bella Thorne.

Cody Jolly is best known for his portrayal of Harold Hill in the TLP production of “The Music Man.” Other TLP roles found him in “Unnecessary Farce,” “Spamalot,” “An Inspector Calls,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Rumors,” “Les Miserables,” and “Peter Pan” as Captain Hook. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Jolly now resides in Los Angeles.

Matt Webb lives in Los Angeles where he works as an actor, improviser, and writer. He guest starred in Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle” with Jenna Ortega. TLP audiences will remember him in “Les Miserables” and as Igor in “Young Frankenstein” among others.

Jacob Smith is an award-winning actor, writer and director who lives in Los Angeles with his wife and “The 39 Steps” co-star, Elizabeth Fenning. Smith is the former artistic director of L.A.-based Theatre Unleased and, presently, works in development with Hold for Plane Pictures and Marasco Media. Upcoming projects include a TUBI original “Prepare to Die” and a series adaptation of the novel, “This Book Is Not Yet Rated.”

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online HERE or by calling the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.