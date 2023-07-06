The Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series welcomes their next artist in residence, children’s and young adult author Saadia Faruqi.

Faruqi will be in the Quad Cities for summer program and library visits for family and student audiences July 10-12.

The public is invited to attend several free events for students and families during her residency:

The Eastern Avenue Branch of the Davenport Library (6000 Eastern Ave.) will host Faruqi at 1 p.m. Monday, July 10 for a presentation on her new picture book, “Rani’s Remarkable Day”. Books will be available for purchase and Faruqi will be available to sign them.

The Eldridge Branch of the Scott County Library System (200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge) will host Faruqi at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 for a presentation on “Rani’s Remarkable Day.”

Moline Public Library (3210 41st St.) hosts Faruqi at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 for a presentation on her chapter books, including her “Yasmin” series for families and elementary students.

The Watts-Midtown Branch of the Rock Island Library (2715 30th St.) will host Faruqi at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for a presentation on “Rani’s Remarkable Day.”

A public reception to conclude Saadia Faruqi’s visit will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th St., Rock Island. Books will be available for purchase and Faruqi will be available to sign them.

Faruqi moved to the U.S. in 1998 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree in liberal arts from Baker University in Kansas.

Faruqi is a Pakistani-American author and interfaith activist. She writes the popular children’s early reader series “Yasmin” and other books for children, including chapter books, graphic novels, and picture books. Her middle-grade novels include “A Place At The Table” co-written with Laura Shovan (a Sydney Taylor Notable 2021), “A Thousand Questions” (a South Asia Book Award Honor 2021) and “Yusuf Azeem Is Not A Hero.”

Her latest book is a picture book called “Rani’s Remarkable Day.” Set in a vibrant South Asian–inspired world, this story of a strong-willed princess from two award-winning picture book creators is full of wordplay, heart, and humor.

The cover of “Rani’s Remarkable Day.”

More information about events featuring Faruqi and her books is available at www.quadcityarts.com/events or through the Facebook page HERE.

Celebrating 50 years

The Visiting Artist Series will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with educational residencies for the 2023-2024 school year with a roster of 14 professional performing artists in music, dance, theatre, and visual arts creation.

The series continues Oct. 2-7, 2023 with a weeklong visit from West African fusion band ADAAWE. Residencies featuring artists from across the U.S. and around the world are scheduled through May 2024 and will focus on presenting educational performing arts-based outreach engagements in and around the Quad Cities.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has engaged QC residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists. The series serves students and community members in Clinton, Scott, and Muscatine counties in Iowa, and Henry, Rock Island, and Mercer counties in Illinois.

Artists of various disciplines present demonstrations, workshops, and master classes at pre-K sites, elementary, intermediate, and high schools as well as college campuses and community organizations.

For more information on this residency program, visit the VAS website HERE.