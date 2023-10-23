In time for Halloween, what’s billed as a thrilling, wicked, sexy, and dangerous show is coming to Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 26 to 29.

Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European-style flair – for mature audiences only, according to a Monday event release.

Paranormal Cirque is at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Oct. 26-29, 2023.

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline — the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect, the release says.

“You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart,” according to the show description. “You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.”

A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world, the release says. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying magic, and more. The show also follows their strict animal-free policy.

The performances at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Tickets can be purchased HERE starting at $10 depending on availability. Patrons under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. You can call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

For more information, visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all the troupe’s social media accounts.