After attending a recent display of student art at Western Illinois University’s Moline campus, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) congratulated Peoria Christian High School junior Emmelia Edwards on winning the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The winning entry, “Grandma’s House,” was painted by a Peoria Christian High School junior.

Her submission, Grandma’s House, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.

“One of the responsibilities I look forward to most is recognizing our many talented neighbors in Central and Northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said in a Monday release about the art contest held in Congressional districts nationwide. “It was an honor to celebrate so many gifted young people from across our district at Western Illinois University, and to encourage them to pursue their passions and use their talents to improve our communities.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) with student Sunny Roberts at the WIU art reception.

This announcement comes after Sorensen hosted a May 6 reception at WIU’s Quad Cities campus showcasing artwork from high school students from around Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Sorensen met with each contestant present and gave remarks.

The Congressional Art Competition reception was held at WIU-QC’s Riverfront Hall in Moline.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and has accepted more than 650,000 pieces of art from high schoolers across the country. You can view and download photos from Sorensen’s Congressional Art Competition here.