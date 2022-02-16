The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, is opening its 2022 mainstage season this weekend with “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

As a son of Poseidon, the teenage Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods, according to a synopsis. “The Lightning Thief” — which premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and on Broadway in 2019 (for a limited run) — has music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the popular 2005 novel of the same name by Rick Riordan.

Featuring a thrilling rock score, Spotlight says “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” has fans of all ages “cheering like the ball is being dropped on New Year’s Eve!” (New York Magazine). And in this “action-packed, mythical adventure,” (City Dads Group) “Percy Jackson is a rock star!” (New York Daily News).

Performances at Spotlight will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, 19, 25, and 26 , and 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Feb. 20 and 27. Tickets are $20 each, available HERE.