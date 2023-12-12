Celebrate the holiday season in style by attending “Christmas with Jim McDonough and His Orchestra,” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at Burlington Memorial Auditorium.

This dazzling stage production features International Steinway Artist Jim McDonough alongside his 16-piece orchestra, performing favorite Christmas music and other all-time hits, according to an event release.

Iowa native Jim McDonough graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly.

Born in Monticello, Iowa, McDonough graduated from Wartburg College with a degree in music education. From there, he worked as the band director for Iowa school systems in Waukon and LaPorte City.

After a stint as an air traffic controller, he returned to music, playing piano on the largest cruise ship in the world, according to the release. On break from the cruise line, McDonough recorded his first album, which he sold to passengers when he returned to the ship.

In 2002, he moved back to Monticello to concentrate on producing and distributing his music. In fall 2003, he released his second album, a collection of holiday favorites called “Home for Christmas.” Since then, McDonough has produced more than 14 albums.

In 2010, piano maker Steinway and Sons named McDonough to its worldwide artist roster, which includes Irving Berlin, Harry Connick Jr., Billy Joel, Diana Krall and Cole Porter.

To order season tickets or for more information, call 319-752-0336 or email BurlingtonCivicMusic@gmail.com.