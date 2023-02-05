On Feb. 19, the POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series brings Pippi and Daniel music to Becherer Hall, at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, with a post-Valentine’s Day flavor.

A jazz-demystifying workshop begins at 2 p.m., followed by a matinee concert from 5–7 p.m.

Pippi Ardennia, a song stylist-songwriter, composing jazz, blues, gospel and soul, originally from Chicago, and after some seasoning in the St. Paul, Minnesota area, makes her home in Galesburg, Ill. She is a nationally-recognized jazz-blues artist who has performed in upscale venues throughout the country.

Her roots are jazz-based, but she applies her voice to many different musical styles. Reviewers have compared her to Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, and have said: “Pippi’s shows are like a religious experience.”

Pianist composer Daniel Leahy began playing music at the age of 4 years old when his family discovered he was able to play a song note for note that he heard the organist play at church that morning. While performing at numerous jazz festivals, Leahy has played with the great Louie Belson, Clark (Mumbles) Terry, Hampton Hawes and James Morrison, and studied with Benny Green and Tamir Hendelman. Classic jazz artists who have been his biggest stylistic influences include Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Nat Cole and Joe Sample. With these influences he has molded his own versatile yet unique style. He combines his clarity of notes with his distinct love for harmonies, the release says.

They will be joined by Edgar Crockett – trumpet and flugelhorn, John Miller – guitar, Manuel Lopez III – drums, Zoe Rose – vocals, and Carol Maloney – vocals.

Admission to the workshop session is free for kids, $5 for adults. General admission for the 5–7 concert is $15 or $20 for reserved seating. For ticket Information, call Polyrhythms: 309-373-0790.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support from the SCRA, the RDA, the Singh Family Foundation, Visionary Arts Photography & Media Center, as well as Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, Cribbs Landscaping, Davis Entertainment Network, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.